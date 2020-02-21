Aggregate and Freight Logistics Going Green

MyTruckScales eliminates paper tickets and replaces physical kiosks and scale-house servers that are commonly used at truck scale locations, and that cost thousands of dollars to purchase and maintain. MyTruckscales also provides an innovative opportunity for state and federal agencies to generate revenue from weigh stations and operate them unattended 24/7. In addition, MyTruckscales reduces the time trucks stand in line, decreasing fuel emissions and making the whole weighment process environmentally friendly. In fact, all of the weighment data and analytics will now be stored safely in the cloud and accessible to them, from anywhere, via the web.

This new patent pending technology enables freight, aggregates, material supply, and demolition industries to improve their operational efficiency. Another time saver, drivers are directed to nearby scales. Equally important, drivers do not have to waste time going into scale-houses to get printed scale tickets or risk slipping and falling while accessing kiosks. When temperatures are either very hot or very cold, drivers will welcome the additional benefit of not having to leave their vehicles, while companies, who are always seeking ways to improve their safety records, will appreciate the drivers remaining in their trucks.

TruckPay's CEO and President, Barry Honig said, "We are incredibly proud of this new product, as it is a win-win for everyone. For scale-owners that have pay-to-weigh scales, we can process all of their different types of payments, whether the driver is an infrequent user of the scale and is using a credit card for payment, or trucking companies, whose drivers are more frequent users and have account billing with the scale-owner companies. MyTruckScales is also perfect for manufacturing plants, quarries or aggregate producers who own scales but don't charge for their use and who just want a more efficient way for drivers to weigh-in and weigh-out."

TruckPay's CTO, Benjamin Honig said, "We are super excited to offer non-technical people the capability to create virtual kiosks that are customized to meet their customers' needs." Barry was quick to add, "MyTruckScales also serves as a great addition to the product portfolios of scale distributors. Our flexible pricing plans make it easy for scale-owners to start using the most advanced truck scale management system in the industry."

About TruckPay:

TruckPay provides highly secure, mobile and cloud-based enterprise truck scale management software and a complete paperless ticket platform for the aggregates, demolition and material supply industries.

The powerhouse father-son team and company co-founders are Barry and Benjamin Honig. Barry is blind and brings many years of technology and business experience, eliminating paper tickets from trading in the financial services industry to automating logistics. Barry's son, Benjamin, is a two-time Apple WWDC Scholarship winner. Benjamin has a remarkable talent for creating very user-friendly apps.

