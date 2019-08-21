Aggressor Adventures Celebrates 300,000th Traveler, Unveils New Theme Song

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggressor Adventures®, the world's most trusted adventure travel company, recently hosted its 300,000th traveler among much fanfare. Angelo Allegretta of Italy became the 300,000th adventurer in Aggressor's 35-year history when he boarded the Okeanos Aggressor II in Cocos Island, Costa Rica last week. To commemorate the milestone, Aggressor Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown led a day of festivities aboard the yacht that included a special presentation to Allegretta, branded gifts for all passengers and the unveiling of a new theme song celebrating the excitement of an Aggressor adventure. Photos and video of the celebration are available online.

Aggressor Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown (left) joined Angelo Allegretta (right) to celebrate Allegretta as Aggressor Adventures' 300,000th traveler. Photo courtesy of Aggressor Adventures.

"We are so excited to celebrate our 300,000th traveler, Mr. Angelo Allegretta," notes Brown. "Aggressor Adventures has been a leader in adventure vacations since 1984, and we have loved exploring the world with each of the 300,000 travelers that have become part of our Aggressor family."

This was the sixth Aggressor liveaboard excursion for Allegretta, who in addition to diving Costa Rica's Pacific coast, has also explored five other Aggressors; Fiji Aggressor, Maldives Aggressor, Belize Aggressor III, Palau Aggressor and the Galapagos Aggressor II with the company. In celebration of the 300,000th milestone, Allegretta received a full set of Aqua Lung equipment and a trip for two on Aggressor's newest liveaboard yacht, the Arabian Aggressor — a prize package valued at $5,998.

Aggressor also debuted a new theme song and video to mark its 300,000th explorer. The song, which vividly details the excitement of an Aggressor adventure and the passion with which the company serves, can be enjoyed from Vimeo, as well as aggressor.com.

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations are Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand and Turks and Caicos. Reservations can be made online at www.aggressor.com or by calling (800) 348-2628 or +1 (706) 993-2531.

