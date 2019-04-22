Aggressor Adventures Celebrates Earth Day, Ramps Up 'Green the Fleet' Sustainability Initiatives

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is a global movement to embrace nature and its values while raising awareness of accelerating environmental impacts due to human action. Aggressor Adventures, the leader in luxury adventure travel, celebrates today's observance with a laser focus on responsible, sustainable business practices to help protect the environment. Through its Green the Fleet initiative, and in partnership with the Sea of Change Foundation, Aggressor is building on its current sustainability efforts to develop green practices that carry across operations for all three business units: Aggressor Liveaboards, Aggressor River Cruises and Aggressor Safari Lodges.

"As adventurers ourselves, we see firsthand the profound and catastrophic impact human activity can have on the planet. But with real change, humanity can help nature recover," notes Aggressor CEO Wayne Brown. "Aggressor Adventures is committed to being part of the solution. Through expanded green operations and by prioritizing sustainability, we vow to help protect the environment for future generations of adventure travelers the world over."

Helping Protect Wildlife and Habitats Worldwide

Launched in October 2018, Green the Fleet was created to unify and build upon existing environmentally friendly operations across Aggressor's fleet of liveaboard yachts.

"Scientists estimate that more than nine million metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans every year comprised mostly of everyday items like plastic bottles, wrappers, straws and bags that are harming unique and valuable wildlife and habitats," notes Aggressor's Director of Conservation and Outreach Samantha Whitcraft. "With our Green the Fleet initiatives, we work to be part of the solution as well as help our guests understand how they, too, can help."

In the short time since the program's inception, Aggressor's green initiatives have included:

Phasing out single-use plastics from all destinations, beginning with plastic straws, cups and utensils,

Phasing out single-use plastic water bottles with reusable water bottles across the fleet,

Providing welcome gifts for guests made from more environmentally friendly materials, using recycled packaging and replacing 100 percent of all Aggressor plastic luggage tags with natural material tags – this accounts for 20,000-plus guest luggage tags per year,

Providing destinations with coral-safe sunscreen and shampoo for guests and crew, and

Increasing energy-efficiency by replacing all incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs.

The company also increased its green practices on land at its corporate headquarters — for example, using biodegradable coffee pods, post-consumer recycled office paper and LED light bulbs; participating in companywide recycling; and eliminating single-use plastics from corporate events.

Moving forward, Aggressor aims to expand its green focus in 2019 with practices that carry to its newest adventure brands: Aggressor River Cruises and Safari Lodges. The company has launched a review of corporatewide activities, collecting comprehensive baseline data about the sustainability status of all operations to build on each successive year's lessons and successes.

Beyond Green the Fleet, Aggressor's corporate responsibility and leadership in conservation include its support of the Sea of Change Foundation, which works to create positive change for the world's oceans and its inhabitants. The foundation funds and coordinates conservation and research initiatives that directly impact the natural world.

"At Aggressor Adventures, we expose travelers to the world's most beautiful and amazing destinations on land, river and even under the sea. And through sustainability and conservation efforts, we are taking full responsibility for what that access means," adds Brown.

About Green the Fleet

Green the Fleet, a sustainability initiative from Aggressor Adventures, strives to set the standard for responsible and sustainable adventure travel. Recognizing the urgent plight of our planet, Aggressor is committed to environmental practices that set a high standard for excellence, responsibility and the preservation of both aquatic and terrestrial environments and wildlife. Through green operations and a focus on sustainability, Aggressor combines excellent service, environmental awareness, positive actions and stewardship.

About Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has mastered the art of adventure vacations for 35 years with innovation, personalized service, professional staff, premium accommodations and a commitment to adventure in a safe environment. The uncompromising staff of Aggressor turns experiences into adventures of a lifetime for its guests. Housing a full-service travel agency, Aggressor Travel, Aggressor can make every adventure dream a reality. Experience the world of Aggressor: Aggressor Liveaboards offers the ultimate liveaboard experience for scuba divers and snorkelers all over the world; Aggressor River Cruises sails unique destinations in luxury; and, its newest adventure, Aggressor Safari Lodges, offers five-star luxury accommodations, personalized service and majestic safari sightseeing. To learn more or book a genuinely unique Aggressor getaway, visit aggressor.com.

