Aggressor Adventures® Presents Third Season of 'Born to Explore® With Richard Wiese' as Title Funder

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggressor Adventures®, the world's most trusted adventure travel company, announces today its support as title funder of the upcoming season of "Born to Explore® with Richard Wiese," the Emmy® award-winning travel series that airs weekly on PBS stations.

More than a travelogue, Born to Explore represents a window on the world. Hosted by modern-day "Indiana Jones" Richard Wiese, the Emmy-winning series travels to far-flung corners of the globe to celebrate world cultures, encounter rare and endangered wildlife, and discover exhilarating wonders.

A Partnership Anchored in Love of Adventure Travel

Aggressor Adventures and the travel series began exploring together last year for Born to Explore's second season, which celebrated Aggressor as a major funder and showcased the brand in two episodes. The first episode took viewers on a wonderous scuba diving excursion to the warm, turquoise waters of the Cayman Islands aboard the Aggressor Liveaboards® Cayman Aggressor V; the second transported thrill-seekers to exotic Sri Lanka for an adventure of a lifetime at Aggressor Safari Lodges®. This year, Aggressor takes the relationship to the next level as title funder for all 13 episodes of the season.

"Richard personifies our company's wanderlust and mission to help our guests explore and experience the many lands and cultures around the world," notes Aggressor Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown. "An explorer since birth, he [Richard Wiese] understands one's adventurous spirit, which guides the show's ability to entirely immerse you in the local culture, nature and history of all the places he visits."

"As President of The Explorer's Club, now in his second term, Richard's support and trust in Aggressor Adventures reaffirms our guests' confidence that we are the company of choice for Adventures of a Lifetime."

Season 3 of Born to Explore with Richard Wiese will premiere April 4, 2020, on PBS stations. For more information, visit borntoexplore.net.

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations are Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand, and Turks & Caicos. Reservations can be made online at www.aggressor.com or by calling (800) 348-2628 or +1 (706) 993-2531.

For media inquiries or photos, contact:

Aggressor Adventures®

anne@aggressor.com

(800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531

Related Images

aggressor-adventures.jpg

Aggressor Adventures

Related Links

Aggressor Adventures

Born to Explore

SOURCE Aggressor Adventures

Related Links

http://www.aggressor.com

