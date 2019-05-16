Aggressor Adventures Selects Trevelino/Keller to Increase Exposure of Impressive Adventure Travel Brands

ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller , a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, has been engaged by Aggressor Adventures, the leader in adventure vacations and full-service travel. Trevelino/Keller is tasked with driving Aggressor's media relations strategy to amplify its industry as well as consumer presence.

Adventure enthusiast and entrepreneur Wayne Brown purchased Aggressor Adventures™ in 2007. The company features three luxury brands; Aggressor Liveaboards™ offers scuba diving liveaboards in more than 32 destinations, Aggressor River Cruises™ offers intimate river cruising and its newest adventure, Aggressor Safari Lodges™ offers luxury safaris. Amid sustainable and impressive growth, Brown and his staff have elevated Aggressor Adventures' reputation as a service focused business that provides the highest level of guest service and satisfaction. The attentive staff and luxury accommodations turn vacations into adventures of a lifetime.

"We are dedicated to transforming the way people travel and to offering quality and personal service," says Brown. "We sought an agency with the knowledge and resources to help us achieve our goals during this exciting time in our company's history. With its broad experience and its results-driven strategies and creative thinking, Trevelino/Keller was the perfect fit for us."

Trevelino/Keller brings 15 years of experience in brand reputation, as well as media strategy and social marketing, to the partnership. After seeing Trevelino/Keller's extensive experience in establishing brands in the lifestyle and travel industries, which includes Pritikin Longevity Center, Parkview on Peachtree and Mohawk Home, Aggressor Adventures enlisted Trevelino/Keller to further establish the brand and increase market visibility through social and media strategy.

"Aggressor Adventures has set a new standard in the luxury adventure travel space. For 35 years, it has offered customers personally engaging trips to the most exotic and exciting destinations in the world," shares Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "As Aggressor's agency of record, we have an amazing portfolio of offerings and assets to reinforce its brand and reputation."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm is ranked nationally in more than nine industries and has secured more than 125 national awards. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com .

About Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has mastered the art of adventure vacations for 35 years with innovation, personalized service, professional staff, premium accommodations and a commitment to adventure in a safe environment. The uncompromising staff of Aggressor turns experiences into adventures of a lifetime for its guests. Housing a full-service travel agency, Aggressor Travel, Aggressor can make every adventure dream a reality. Experience the world of Aggressor: Aggressor Liveaboards offers the ultimate liveaboard experience for scuba divers and snorkelers all over the world; Aggressor River Cruises sails unique destinations in luxury; and, its newest adventure, Aggressor Safari Lodges, offers five-star luxury accommodations, personalized service and majestic safari sightseeing. To learn more or book a genuinely unique Aggressor getaway, visit Aggressor.com.

