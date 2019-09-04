Aggressor Adventures Wins 87 Scuba Diving Magazine 2020 Readers Choice Awards

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggressor Adventures®, the world's most trusted adventure travel company, has been awarded 87 Scuba Diving Magazine 2020 Readers Choice Awards — more than any other liveaboard company this year.

The publication's annual Readers Choice survey — now in its 27th year — gives thousands of Scuba Diver Magazine subscribers and online users the chance to voice their opinion on their favorite dive destinations operators, liveaboards, sites and more.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about our 87 Readers Choice Awards from Scuba Diving," says Aggressor Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown. "It's truly such an honor that we were selected by Scuba Diving readers in all of these categories. Winning more awards than any other liveaboard company really shows us that we're providing unbelievable experiences for our travelers, which is always our number one goal."

In the Caribbean and Atlantic region, the Cayman Aggressor V, Bahamas Aggressor, Belize Aggressor III, Belize Aggressor IV and the Turks & Caicos Aggressor each won Best Overall, along with awards for the Quality of Liveaboard, Quality of Berths, Quality of Rental Gear, Quality of Staff, Level of Value, Level of Luxury, Level of Safety and Quality of Food.

In the Pacific and Indian region, the Galapagos Aggressor III, Kona Aggressor II, Maldives Aggressor II, Okeanos Aggressor Cocos and the Palau Aggressor II each won Best Overall, along with awards for the Quality of Liveaboard, Quality of Berths, Quality of Rental Gear, Quality of Staff, Level of Value, Level of Luxury, Level of Safety and Quality of Food.

Overall, the company was voted one of the Best Dive Travel Agents and one of the Best Family-Friendly Programs. The complete list of all 87 awards can be found here.

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations the company explores include Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand, and Turks and Caicos. For reservations, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or +1 (706) 993-2531.

