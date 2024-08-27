Aghanim and Adyen Form Strategic Partnership to Power Direct-to-Consumer Payments for Mobile Games

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghanim , a mobile gaming fintech company founded by the former CEO and CTO of Xsolla, today announces a strategic partnership with Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, which will give the Aghanim direct-to-consumer enablement platform for mobile game developers and publishers access to high value payment processing capabilities all over the world.

Founded in June 2023 before soft launching in early 2024 with funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, QED Investors and the A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN, Aghanim is poised to transform the way mobile games are monetized and distributed. Its proprietary Game Hub Builder and LiveOps Builder technologies give game publishers the opportunity to engage their users on the web, empowering them to unlock new revenue streams. This approach to direct-to-consumer e-commerce adds immense value for players through exciting competitive, social and metagame features and rewards in addition to targeted offers, all within a single web-based game hub.

Constantin Andry , Co-founder and Co-CEO of Aghanim commented:

"Aghanim's promise to mobile game studios is to enable only high-value, cost-effective payment systems to protect against cannibalization of distribution costs. Adyen enables us to succeed in this, facilitating gamers and game publishers to transact quickly, easily, and with peace of mind across a diverse range of payment methods and preferences."

Adyen is the solution of choice for enterprise merchants globally, providing a robust payment platform with the highest level of stability and compliance. The combined expertise of Adyen and Aghanim will enable gamers worldwide to pay for their favorite mobile gaming content seamlessly and securely, while ensuring unbeatable compliance, quality, security and stability on a multinational scale.

"We're excited to partner with Aghanim to power their payments and support their global expansion in the gaming industry," said Davi Strazza, President of North America at Adyen. "With Adyen's technology, Aghanim ensures that gamers worldwide can pay for their favorite content securely and effortlessly, while maintaining top-tier compliance and reliability across borders."

Konstantin Golubitsky , Co-founder and Co-CEO of Aghanim added:

"Aghanim is dedicated to helping transform the mobile gaming industry with innovative direct-to-consumer solutions that add value to both publishers and players. A seamless, high-quality payment experience is a critical component on the way to this goal and we're excited to partner with Adyen, a renowned leader in the payment space, to superpower the Aghanim platform."

Aghanim offers game developers and publishers the opportunity to increase their net revenue by up to 200%, allowing them to invest additional capital into vital areas such as user acquisition. The company is rapidly expanding its reach and partnering with major mobile games companies to reshape the future of gaming.

About Aghanim :

Aghanim, founded in June 2023, is a mobile gaming fintech company specializing in integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments. With a mission to revolutionize how mobile games are monetized and distributed, Aghanim's web-based game hubs empower developers to go direct-to-consumer and unlock new revenue streams.

About Adyen :

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Aghanim as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

Press Contact: [email protected]

Follow Aghanim on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates.

SOURCE Aghanim Inc.