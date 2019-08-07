AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To engineer the U.S. military's next-generation missile defense system, Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI) and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) are incorporating high-fidelity, multiphysics simulations with multi-domain mission-level modeling into early stages of missile defense system development — effectively enabling warfighters to combat high-speed, highly maneuverable hypersonic weapons.

AGI and ANSYS streamline high-speed hypersonic weapon defense system design and integration. Image provided by AGI.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has made counter-hypersonics a priority. To rapidly find, track and eliminate these threats, systems for missile defense and their related command and control infrastructure must be upgraded and fully interconnected. High-fidelity, multiphysics engineering simulation is needed early in the design cycle to conduct critical architectural and mission analysis.

To satisfy this urgent national security need, AGI has embedded ANSYS' high-fidelity, physics-based component models within its own expansive, multi-domain mission-level modeling. Providing an integrated system across key engineering and mission analyses will eliminate problematic engineering bottlenecks. Physics-based solvers expedite missile defense system development by more accurately predicting communication blackouts, forecasting vehicle trajectory and altitude control, calculating thermal field effects on antenna performance, and analyzing other scenarios.

"Historically, system development has been compartmentalized, with components developed within black box silos. Counter-hypersonics requires the connection of these black box systems at design inception," said Kevin Flood, vice president of engineering at AGI. "AGI and ANSYS look forward to interconnecting these systems, incorporating a high level of engineering fidelity into their architecture analysis and mission analysis."

"Engineering and modeling highly complex and integrated missile defense systems presents tremendous challenges," said Joseph Cole, Vice President, Federal, Aerospace and Defense at ANSYS. "AGI and ANSYS are helping both our DoD agency customers and their prime contractors address these challenges by incorporating ANSYS' detailed multiphysics simulations within multi-domain mission models. With this partnership the same high-fidelity physics models that our customers use to reduce design time, enhance reliability and streamline maintenance operations can now be leveraged to increase the accuracy of mission level modeling and simulations as well."

AGI and ANSYS will discuss their ability to incorporate high-fidelity, multiphysics engineering simulation into mission-level modeling at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Ala. A similar demonstration will be featured in an Aug. 21 webinar.

