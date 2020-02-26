AGI Atlanta Nets Campaign Cup for Outstanding Work in 2019

AGI Atlanta earned its first Campaign Cup in 2018, a quarterly honor that considers sales and quality metrics among eligible companies. Accepting the first annual award in company history, President Michelle Banfield credited her team's work ethic and focus in earning the prestigious accolade.

"It's truly inspiring to see the results from consistent efforts of putting proven principles into action on behalf of the client," said Banfield. "I'm excited to reach new standards of excellence in the coming year."

AGI Atlanta converts proven acquisition and retention strategies into long-term customer loyalty by incorporating proven acquisition and retention strategies. The company believes in promoting leaders from within and provides management training and educational opportunities to those pursuing a leadership path.

With a philosophy that embraces the idea that motivation paired with opportunity leads to success, AGI Atlanta is committed to serving the telecommunications needs of the greater Atlanta area and beyond. The company is engaged in the community through its support of various philanthropic causes.

About AGI Atlanta

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, AGI Atlanta is a leading outsourced sales and consulting firm that drives results for Fortune 500 clients in various industries via innovative, targeted marketing strategies. The company also values the entrepreneurial growth of its employees. For more information, call 770-541-2629 or go to agiatlanta.com.

Contact: Michelle Banfield

770-541-2629

SOURCE AGI Atlanta

