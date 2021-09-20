Agi creates Agi Inc. and announces former Treasurer of the United States as a Senior Advisor

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days after launching Agi, an open platform that democratizes access to financial and non-financial products and improves the lives of Brazilians, the company has announced the creation of Agi Inc., a controlling entity that will gather all the different businesses and guide the overall strategy. Additionally, with the goal of further strengthening the company's board, Agi Inc. has hired Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States between 2009 and 2016, under Barack Obama's administration as a Senior Advisor.

As a U.S. Treasurer, Mrs. Rios was responsible for leading activities such as the production of coin and currency. She was also the person who spearheaded the efforts to have the image of a woman on U.S. Federal Reserve notes for the first time in history. After she left her position as Treasurer, Ms. Rios received the Hamilton Award, the highest honor bestowed in the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

As a Senior Advisor of Agi Inc. Mrs. Rios will help build the strategy that guides the company's business, sharing her broad and deep knowledge of the finance market and contributing with her global perspective. Her presence is also an additional step towards greater gender diversity at the board of a company which already has 74 per cent of women among its total employees.

"We are very pleased to have Rosie as a Senior Advisor. She is an extremely seasoned professional with huge experience in her area of expertise, and will certainly push further the growth of our company. Her contribution will also allow us to be closer to the markets and to investors, thanks to a very hands-on vision for our future," says Marciano Testa, CEO and founder of Agi.

"Agi's global mission of democratizing access to financial services through a digital platform, while also maintaining a still very much needed physical presence through its hubs, is what makes me so excited to join. My role as a Senior Avisor will be to collaborate with a perspective about access to credit, aligned with sound environmental, social, and corporate governance principles," states Ms. Rios. She adds that the future of the financial system will be more successful for innovative and flexible institutions such as Agi. "The world is constantly watching what happens in Brazil, a country with opportunities for exponential growth," Ms. Rios highlights.

Agi Inc. will have under its umbrella the recently-launched Agi platform, the Agi Compras [Agi Shopping] marketplace, the Agibank digital bank and tech company HypeFlame (founded in 2020), as well as other companies within the Agi ecosystem.

About Agi

Agi is a super app that works as an ecosystem to distribute financial and non-financial products and services that meet the everyday needs of Brazilians. Its goal is to provide the population with more democratic access to services, thanks to a complete offering that encompasses content, entertainment, investments, means of payment, insurance and a marketplace with cashback opportunities, as well as banking solutions. Agi has Brazil's fastest onboarding process, providing an easy-to-use experience to clients – supported by robust technology and data intelligence running in the background. Everything is designed to ensure the best offerings for each different client profile, from young to mature users and also entrepreneurs. This even includes products and services from other institutions. Customers can choose between 12 different types of touchpoints, all of them integrated into a network of 820 asset-light brick and mortar hubs spread around Brazilian states. Agi also counts on a community created to listen and collect customer feedback, with the aim of co-creating the best solutions and of being truly aligned to the needs of Brazilian citizens.

SOURCE Agi Inc.