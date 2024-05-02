AGIA Affinity Relocates Office Space to Oxnard, California, Elevating Collaboration and Connectivity

News provided by

AGIA

May 02, 2024, 15:42 ET

OXNARD, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity, a leading marketer, administrator, and provider of diversified insurance and service solutions, proudly announces its relocation to a new office space in Oxnard, California. Strategically positioned just off the 101, AGIA Affinity now resides on the 20th floor in the tallest building in Oxnard, at 300 E. Esplanade Drive. The new location reflects AGIA's commitment to fostering collaboration and supporting its hybrid-remote workforce model.

The decision to move from the previous office in Carpinteria, California, was driven by AGIA's need for a modern, efficiently sized workspace. With a significant number of employees located between Oxnard and Santa Barbara, the new office provides a centralized hub for connectivity and engagement.

"Our transition to Oxnard marks an exciting milestone in our journey, representing our dedication to adaptability and growth", stated Matt Bishop, President and CEO of AGIA. "We are excited about the opportunities this move presents, particularly in enhancing our ability to connect with our valued partners and ensuring our employees have a dynamic environment to thrive in."

AGIA's presence extends beyond California, with a thriving office in Scottsdale, Arizona. These two hubs accommodate the majority of the company's workforce, alongside a growing number of remote employees across the nation. Additionally, one of AGIA's key brands, Call A Doctor Plus (CADP), recently relocated from Avon, CT, to Canton, CT. While this new location serves as CADP's home office, they also have satellite sales offices in CA, OH, and IL, ensuring national coverage of CADP products.

The new office space in Oxnard not only facilitates internal collaboration, but also provides an environment conducive to engaging with partners. AGIA looks forward to leveraging the new space to host meetings and other collaborative initiatives, further strengthening relationships, and driving continued growth.

ABOUT AGIA AFFINITY:

Founded in the 1950s as a small insurance agency, AGIA Affinity is a technologically advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programs for over 100 affinity groups representing over 30,000,000 members. AGIA leads the industry in the development and delivery of insurance benefits and services that enhance the relationships between affinity organizations and their customers. For more information, visit https://www.agia.com.

SOURCE AGIA

Also from this source

AGIA Affinity Announces Key Leadership Changes to Fuel Growth and Innovation

AGIA Affinity Announces Key Leadership Changes to Fuel Growth and Innovation

AGIA Affinity, a leading marketer, administrator, and provider of diversified insurance and service solutions, is proud to announce pivotal changes...

AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards at 2023 PIMA Insights Conference

AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2023 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics