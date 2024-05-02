AGIA Affinity Relocates Office Space to Oxnard, California, Elevating Collaboration and Connectivity

The decision to move from the previous office in Carpinteria, California, was driven by AGIA's need for a modern, efficiently sized workspace. With a significant number of employees located between Oxnard and Santa Barbara, the new office provides a centralized hub for connectivity and engagement.

"Our transition to Oxnard marks an exciting milestone in our journey, representing our dedication to adaptability and growth", stated Matt Bishop, President and CEO of AGIA. "We are excited about the opportunities this move presents, particularly in enhancing our ability to connect with our valued partners and ensuring our employees have a dynamic environment to thrive in."

AGIA's presence extends beyond California, with a thriving office in Scottsdale, Arizona. These two hubs accommodate the majority of the company's workforce, alongside a growing number of remote employees across the nation. Additionally, one of AGIA's key brands, Call A Doctor Plus (CADP), recently relocated from Avon, CT, to Canton, CT. While this new location serves as CADP's home office, they also have satellite sales offices in CA, OH, and IL, ensuring national coverage of CADP products.

The new office space in Oxnard not only facilitates internal collaboration, but also provides an environment conducive to engaging with partners. AGIA looks forward to leveraging the new space to host meetings and other collaborative initiatives, further strengthening relationships, and driving continued growth.

ABOUT AGIA AFFINITY:

Founded in the 1950s as a small insurance agency, AGIA Affinity is a technologically advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programs for over 100 affinity groups representing over 30,000,000 members. AGIA leads the industry in the development and delivery of insurance benefits and services that enhance the relationships between affinity organizations and their customers. For more information, visit https://www.agia.com.

