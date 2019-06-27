AGIA Affinity Takes Home Gold Award at 2019 PIMA Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won a gold award for outstanding achievement in marketing at the 2019 PIMA Insights conference. The award was in the category of Conservation and Retention and recognizes an outstanding effort to conserve existing customers through a multi-faceted, omni-channel campaign.

AGIA, which offers a travel assistance product called Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+), clenched the top prize by demonstrating how a consistent and streamlined campaign focused on listening to and collecting current EA+ member feedback, and continuously improving the customer communications, ultimately led to a better customer experience and improved retention rates. Member communications reinforced the organization's brand promise with specifically tailored messages speaking to what customers valued most, while reinforcing the overall value of the product.

"Our customer journey and our customers' experience is something we take very seriously and pride ourselves on," says Amy Watts, Vice President of Marketing. "It's important for us to maintain an open communication with our customers throughout their lifecycle, not just at renewal time. It's extremely important for us to come through for our members during their time of need. The stories they share with us about how EA+ helped them get through their travel emergencies really fuel us to be the best we can for them."

The customer journey focuses on various levers depending on a member's current status in the Emergency Assistance Plus program, and includes providing members exclusive content and value-added services such as a monthly newsletter and mobile app. Using direct member feedback, AGIA improved upon existing member communications by providing more clarity on previous areas of member confusion and implementing a more consistent brand style.

"This effort couldn't have been possible without the help of our innovative customer experience focused team," said Watts. "Each team member was crucial to the development of our customer journey and, ultimately, our members are provided a much better experience."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

SOURCE AGIA

Related Links

http://www.agia.com

