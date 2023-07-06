AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards at 2023 PIMA Insights Conference

News provided by

AGIA

06 Jul, 2023, 18:35 ET

The organization received recognition in several marketing categories including 2 Gold Awards for Conservation and Retention Marketing & Self-Promotion and Branding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2023 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing in several categories. AGIA's accolades this year included 4 awards in various categories, showing their prowess and success in generating results across multiple marketing disciplines. 

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations, was recognized with two Gold awards in the categories of Conservation and Retention Marketing and Self-Promotion and Branding. In addition, AGIA won a Silver award in the Conservation and Retention Marketing category for their TripInsure Plus upsell campaign, and a Bronze award for their marketing efforts in the Guaranteed Issue Solicitation category.

By leveraging customer research and insights, AGIA was able to develop highly targeted campaigns and personalized experiences that have proven to be effective in driving growth as well as customer loyalty and retention. AGIA continues to develop innovative and personalized approaches by deeply understanding the needs, aspirations, and challenges of its customers, positioning AGIA as a trusted and preferred partner in the industry.

"We are so honored and excited to receive recognition from PIMA this year," Matthew Bishop, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity. "We have been making significant investments in our technology, our brand, and most importantly, our people. All of these things position us to best serve our current partners and find new, impactful ways to grow together."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

SOURCE AGIA

Also from this source

AGIA Affinity Receives 2023 Outstanding Workplace Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.