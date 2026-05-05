AGIBOT A2 Joins Alexander Wang at the Met Gala: Embodied AI Makes Historic Fashion Debut

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a pioneer in embodied AI and humanoid robotics, presented its full-size humanoid robot AGIBOT A2 alongside internationally renowned designer Alexander Wang at The Mark Hotel on the day of the 2026 Met Gala, entering one of the most globally anticipated moments in fashion. This occasion marks the first time an embodied AI humanoid robot has appeared at the Met Gala, a historic convergence of advanced robotics and high fashion.

The appearance builds on a broader collaboration between AGIBOT and the luxury fashion house alexanderwang. For Alexander Wang, whose work often bridges Eastern and Western cultural narratives, the moment reflects a continued commitment to elevating Chinese creativity and technological advancement on the world stage.

The Mark Hotel is a key departure point for the Met Gala, gathering designers, celebrities, and media worldwide. Before the red carpet, it serves as the main stage for styling, street-style photos, and content creation, acting as the "front stage" of fashion's biggest night. For many, the Met Gala story begins here.

As an active participant in this real-world human environment, AGIBOT A2 accompanied Alexander Wang from The Mark Hotel, interacting with crowds in an open, dynamic setting. Using advanced perception and decision-making capabilities, A2 completed multiple rounds of natural interaction in the complex environment, including stable object handling and beverage delivery to guests, demonstrating the precision and fluidity of embodied AI in real-world scenarios.

The appearance quickly drew on-site attention, with widespread filming and social coverage, making it one of the evening's most talked-about technology highlights.

AGIBOT A2 is a full-scale humanoid robot with human-level proportions, equipped with advanced dexterity, stable bipedal locomotion, and natural human-robot interaction capabilities. It is among the first humanoid robots to achieve scalable commercial deployment, with a design that emphasizes participation and collaboration in real human environments. This appearance is a significant step for Chinese embodied AI—from laboratory and industrial settings onto the world's top cultural and fashion stage—illustrating how technology can serve as a new medium for contemporary artistic expression. At this significant global cultural moment, robots are evolving into "participants" that co-create new spatial and experiential possibilities alongside humans.

This collaboration bridges the boundaries between technological innovation, fashion expression, and artistic creation, aligning closely with the Met Gala's core theme this year, "Fashion is Art." It reflects a broader trajectory in which the convergence of technology and fashion is shaping future aesthetics and cultural narratives. Guided by the belief in "liberating creativity and augmenting productivity," AGIBOT will continue to explore cross-disciplinary applications across diverse scenarios, bringing embodied AI closer to everyday life.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body, 3 Intelligence" AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced the rollout of its 10,000th robot, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and deployment.

SOURCE AGIBOT