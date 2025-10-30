AgiBot Robotics Debuted at IROS 2025, the AgiBot World Challenge Concluded Successfully

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 19 to 25, 2025, the 2025 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2025) - a top-tier academic event in the global robotics field - was successfully held in Hangzhou. With the core theme of "Frontiers of Human-Robot Interaction", this year's conference focused on the in-depth integration and innovation of artificial intelligence and robotics technology. As a representative enterprise in embodied intelligence, AgiBot participated deeply in IROS for the first time. Through the live demonstration of its full product portfolio and the hosting of the first AgiBot World Challenge, the company fully demonstrated its leading capabilities in full-stack technology and ecosystem construction, becoming one of the focal points of the conference.

AgiBot A2 completes the entire process of desktop item recognition and cleaning on IROS G1 demonstrates the collection of logistics operations on IROS

At the exhibition pavilion, AgiBot showcased its full product lineup, including G1, G2, X2 and A2, delivering an immersive interactive experience to demonstrate real-world technologies.

AgiBot prominently showcased the practical applications of embodied robotic intelligence in industrial scenarios, where G1 achieved fully automated parcel supply operations in logistics scenarios without human intervention and demonstrated deep collaboration with DEMAC's Smart Shuttle Sorting Robot. AgiBot G2, launched on October 16, made its first offline public appearance at the exhibition, drawing significant attention.

On the booth, the crowd-favorite AgiBot X2 performed dancing programs with its high-degree-of-freedom motion control, becoming a must-visit attraction, while A2 highlighted the practical value of simulation technology.

The first "AgiBot World Challenge @ IROS 2025", co-hosted by AgiBot and OpenDriveLab, was one of the core highlight events of this year's conference. The competition set up two major tracks: Manipulation and World Model, with a total prize pool of up to 560,000 US dollars. Eventually, it attracted 431 top teams from 23 countries and regions across 5 continents, covering various innovation entities such as universities and research institutions.

Among them, the Manipulation track witnessed particularly fierce competition. After layers of selection in the preliminary online simulation competition, 11 teams from top global universities and research institutions advanced to the offline real-robot final, which was held at the IROS venue from October 21 to 22. Relying on the AgiBot's platform, the participating teams competed in completing various operational tasks, and the champion team won a cash prize of 10,000 US dollars alone. The competition not only demonstrated the technological innovation capabilities of global young developers but also verified the advanced nature and stability of the AgiBot platform.

The World Model track, which concluded earlier, focused on the core proposition of "enabling AI to predict the physical world". Based on the open-source AgiBot World dataset and EVAC baseline model, the participants explored innovations in the field of embodied world models and achieved a number of technological breakthroughs, providing new ideas for the development of this field.

At present, "AgiBot World Challenge@IROS 2025" has been successfully concluded. The result of this competition is detailed as follows:

AGIBOT WORLD CHALLENGE 2025

World Model

First Place: VIPL-GENUN

Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Second Place: HD-Robo

HiDream.ai Inc.

Third Place: SHIELD-LMD

Alibaba Cloud-SHIELD-Shanghai TAM

Manipulation

First Place: AIR-DREAM

Tsinghua University, Shanghai AI Lab

Second Place: Notonlysim

South China University of Technology

Third Place: Firebot

The University of Hong Kong

