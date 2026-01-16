AGIBOT's Humanoid Robots Take Home Multiple Best of CES 2026 Awards Following U.S. Debut

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today marked its official entry into the U.S. market at CES 2026 with the debut of the industry's most complete humanoid and quadruped robotics lineup to date. Showcasing the AGIBOT A2 Series, X2 Series, G2 Series, and D1 Series, AGIBOT gained widespread recognition from prominent media outlets at CES 2026. Underscoring the company's growing influence in the global robotics industry, AGIBOT took home several Best of CES 2026 awards.

At a time when humanoid robotics is still nascent yet rapidly advancing, AGIBOT stands apart with a proven transition from advanced R&D to real-world deployment at scale. These awards highlight a broader industry shift as robotics moves rapidly toward deployable, production-ready systems. Amidst the competition, AGIBOT was recognized during CES 2026 to have been "topping the list of humanoid producers," according to Bloomberg, by taking the #1 spot in terms of humanoid shipments in 2025 at an estimated 5,168 robots according to figures from analyst firm Omida.

At CES 2026, AGIBOT showcased its full lineup of embodied robots, which Forbes explained was, "already operational across eight core commercial applications," including reception, entertainment, manufacturing, logistics (sorting), security inspections, data collection and scientific research."

Recognized for "presenting one of the most complete and operationally mature humanoid robot portfolios at the show," Ubergizmo awarded the company a Best of Show 2026 award for AGIBOT and its Genie Sim 3.0 for offering a "complete robotics portfolio and the software platform connecting them."

AGIBOT also received acclaim and was awarded by Global Top Brands for being one of the top Global Emerging Brands during CES 2026. AGIBOT also recognized A2 Series as one of Best of CES 2026 by MacStories .

Forbes recognized the real-world applications for the A2 Series, which was described as a "bipedal humanoid that is intended for customer service or front desk reception duties. In fact, Netzwelt recognized the A2 Series, along with the D1 Series – a quadruped robot that navigates challenging terrain – by awarding them a coveted Netzwelt Innovation Award 2026 at CES. Adding to the list of awards, Netzwelt also distinguished the G2 Series for both its industrial applications, but also its ability to fold clothes or pour water. Rounding out the products showcased at CES was the AGIBOT X2 Series, a half-sized humanoid robot, to which TechCrunch added, "the company aims to market them to businesses for entertainment purposes."

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence — "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" — AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. According to industry analysts, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot shipments in 2025.

