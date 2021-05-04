Agile City Announces Innovation Grants Competition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you run an entrepreneurial company with the potential to shake the status quo, but without the resources to build a scalable business? Based in Winston-Salem, NC, Agile City, a pioneer in the field of business ecosystem building and entrepreneur innovation, has opened entries for its Venture Winston Grants program with applications due on June 30, 2021.

Companies may submit applications for twenty $50,000 non-dilutive and non-equity grants focusing on the future of nutrition and agriculture, health and wellbeing, or aviation and flight. Grantees will be partnered with mentors from Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), Novant Health and AeroX,

"Our goal is to accelerate the pace of change in key industries," said Agile City Founding CEO, Karen Barnes. "We are looking for radical ideas and companies with a vision to disrupt what is standard today. Sometimes the ideas seem outlandish, or cost prohibitive, but these are the kinds of big thinking that can land your company a grant to change the future."

For healthcare and wellbeing, applicants should focus on patient-driven experiences, enterprise AI solutions, next generation hospitals, and innovations in virtual/remote care, including telehealth and wearables.

If your company works on concepts for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing concepts (eVTOL) and air traffic control systems (UTM), you should apply.

Prioritization also will be given to ideas around full-spectrum health, bio-based products, improving urban-rural connections and regenerative agriculture for companies in the nutrition and agriculture industries.

The twenty top disruptors to join the program will be announced on Nov 1, 2021. Participants must move at least 51 percent of operations and a co-founder to Winston-Salem for one year beginning on Jan 31, 2022. Participating companies will have a personal mentor and consulting team throughout the program, free office space, accelerator education and events, and access to industry leaders and investors through Agile City's partnerships with Flywheel New Ventures Accelerator, Winston Starts Incubator and more.

After the one-year program, companies continue to have access to mentorship, networking and investment opportunities through Winston-Salem's ecosystem, ranked as the #4 Best City in the U.S. to start a small business.

Other partners in the program include Inmar Intelligence, Equilibrium, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

For more information or to apply, visit Venture-Winston.org.

