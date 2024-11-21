WEST SENECA, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ti Cold and Agile Cold Storage are forging ahead with their third collaborative project! A new cold storage facility is set to rise in West Seneca, NY, just outside Buffalo. This next venture features Ti Cold, a company well known for its long-standing reputation in refrigeration expertise, partnering once again with Agile Cold Storage.

From L to R: Andrew Franz, Adam Luna, Ed Leung, Sam Tippmann, Don Schoenl, Ryan Oksenhendler, John Ripple, Rob Adams. Agile Cold Storage Announces 3rd Cold Storage Facility Built by Ti Cold

The first facility Ti Cold constructed for Agile was in Macon, Georgia, and was finished earlier this year. This remarkable achievement was a significant success for both companies, leading them to continue their collaboration. The second project between Agile and Ti Cold commenced in early June in Pearl River, LA, now their third joint venture is underway in the Buffalo, NY area.

"We are thrilled to work with our good friends at Agile on a third project! We have loved seeing Agile grow over the past several years and are honored to be a part of their success," said Sam Tippmann, President of Ti Cold.

The new 132,865-square-foot, advanced cold storage complex will be located in the heart of upstate New York near Buffalo and the Canadian border. The structure will be 65' clear, single VNA (very narrow aisle) and feature a flexible, convertible design that maintains temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The facility will also incorporate an environmentally friendly, low-charge ammonia system that utilizes natural refrigerants in minimal quantities. Additionally, structural steel pallet racks will accommodate approximately 20,000 pallet positions.

Ti Cold will begin construction this month and have the facility ready and running in 2025.

About Ti Cold: Ti Cold is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. They utilize time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and maximize profitability by fully integrating operations and supply chains. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Their consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana but makes an impact across the United States. For more information, contact Rob Adams at 260-424-2222 or [email protected].

About Agile Cold Storage: Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage (agilecoldstorage.com) offers diversified storage and logistics solutions customized to fit client needs. The company aims to deliver better, faster, and more cost-efficient supply chain solutions while maintaining a commitment to upholding the highest level of customer service. Focusing on safety and service, Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processors, and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehousing services and brings proven technologies and a flexible solution-oriented mindset to assist in resolving their supply chain challenges.

