Agile Consulting Company, Zen Ex Machina, Explains How Your Company Can Become More Productive with Sprint Planning

Regardless of your specific industry, it's likely that your company is facing the pressures of a competitive landscape – the pressure to move fast and constantly produce without sacrificing quality. To elevate efficiency within your organisation, you can adopt an agile mindset and utilise agile planning techniques. Through this shift, you can empower teams in complex programs with a clear strategic goal and the tools they need to deliver products with speed and quality. The following outlines ways you can utilise strategic planning into your product development cycle to increase efficiency.

Maintain an Organised Portfolio Backlog. Before even a program begins to Sprint, establishing and organising strategic initiatives in a consistent and prioritised way gives you a stark advantage in planning your product development cycle. Take a holistic view to the goals and outcomes needed to deliver your product, and remove anything that is no longer strategically aligned or fits your forecast product roadmaps for the coming 3 to 6 months. This step alone prevents wasted time and effort. It also gives your programs the opportunity to prioritise and plan what work should be considered during the first program increments.

Set Program Objectives that are Productive, yet Realistic. Once your portfolio backlog is sufficiently refined for your program to begin sprinting, it's important to give program teams clearly-defined objectives and expectations. While the cone of uncertainty means it's difficult to plan in detail for the long term, planning a program increment of three months lets teams assess one objective at a time and keep focussed on work that delivers short term features while still understanding the bigger picture. Over multiple iterations, these objectives help to keep teams motivated and focussed.

Learn from the Past, Plan for the Future. Following the best practices of scaled agile planning, matched with cycles of inspecting results and adapting future plans and objectives, promotes relentless improvement. Supporting time to collaborate, reflect and improve within teams and across whole program increases the rate of learning of the whole system of work. Very quickly, these lessons learned help to avoid the pains of failure that impede the success of traditional project methods and create an environment where the whole system of work can achieve twice as much in half the time.

