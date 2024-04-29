Agile Consulting Group Partners with The Rural Collaborative to Deliver Sales Tax Savings for Members

NORCROSS, Ga., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Consulting Group, Inc., a leading national sales and use tax consulting firm, today announced it has partnered with The Rural Collaborative to deliver Agile's innovative sales and use tax consulting services to The Rural Collaborative's membership. The Rural Collaborative is a non-profit organization operating in Washington state that facilitates better patient care in rural communities by creating shared savings and reduced costs through interdependence.

"We are excited to work with The Rural Collaborative's member hospitals to identify sales and use tax savings and help them take advantage of the available exemptions to improve their bottom-lines" said Aaron C. Giles, Founder and Managing Partner of Agile Consulting Group. "Washington has several appealing exemptions for hospitals and we know these will yield significant benefits for The Rural Collaborative's membership."

Agile Consulting Group leverages its experience working with healthcare providers across the United States to identify sales and use tax exemption opportunities for its clients, recover any overpayments, and align their systems to pay the appropriate amount of taxes going forward. For a hospital, these savings are critical to their ability to provide the best possible patient care and services.

"At the Rural Collaborative, we support members to better serve their communities by taking advantage of the opportunities that a network of rural systems provides," said Tianna Fallgatter, Director of Contract Services at The Rural Collaborative. "Through our partnership with Agile Consulting, we look beyond traditional savings opportunities to provide value. For example, we can leverage Agile's unique services which go after overpayment in taxes. We are excited to see our partnership with Agile grow."

Agile Consulting Group will work to educate The Rural Collaborative's members about the sales and use tax exemptions available to them and perform reviews to determine potential recovery savings for interested members. For more information about Agile's sales and use tax consulting services, visit https://www.salesandusetax.com.

About Agile Consulting Group

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, Agile Consulting Group is a leading sales and use tax consulting firm that helps its clients align their tax and accounting systems with current sales and use tax laws in order to maximize the benefit of sales tax exemptions for which they qualify. By thinking critically about how specific sales tax laws apply to its clients' business operations, Agile is able to identify sales and use tax overpayments and deliver meaningful savings for its clients. For more information, visit https://www.salesandusetax.com.

