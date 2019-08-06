Agile Consulting Services Experts, Zen Ex Machina, Discusses What a Product Owner is and Who should Fulfill the Role.

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the main things organisations struggle with is understanding the positions in Scrum, namely the Product Owner. The Product Owner is one of three roles in Scrum, the other two being the Development Team and Scrum Master. The Product Owner is crucial to the success of Scrum and in the end its overall efficiency. Here, Agile consulting services experts, Zen Ex Machina, will help walk you through what it means to be a Product Owner.

What Are the Responsibilities of the Product Owner. The Product Owner's main responsibility is to optimise the value of work of the Development Team. The Product Owner does this by managing the items in the Product Backlog and making this key artifact transparent to everyone. To do this effectively, the Product Owner is the single voice of direction for the team and maintains a close collaborative relationship with customers and stakeholders. With a clear and transparent Product Backlog, the Product Owner can motivate the team with a clear and elevating vision.

Managing Product Backlog. To effectively manage the Product Backlog the Product Owner must do a variety of things. First, they must ensure that Product Backlog Items are clearly expressed as well as ordering those items to best achieve the organisation's goals. Lastly, they must ensure the Development Team understands the items in the Product Backlog to just enough detail so they can begin work. This level of detail in documentation will vary from team to team and the type of work being asked of the Development Team.

What is the Product Owners Focus? A Product Owner must own their vision, work with others to achieve it, and balance many perspectives, in order to truly maximise value. This is a leadership role, practicing strategic product management skills such as product strategy and road mapping, as well as tactical ones, including Product Backlog management. As a Product Owner, if you are focusing solely on the business then you are missing out on the bigger picture. The Product Owner is at the center of the whole ecosystem of pieces that customers interact with.

