Agile Defense awarded $250 million for Navy Logistics IT Modernization

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions, was selected for a $250 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Department of War (DoW) to support the Navy in logistics IT modernization.

"At Agile Defense we are deeply proud of the longstanding, trusted support that we provide to the U.S. Navy. Our commitment has been not just to be a reliable partner, but also an innovative one, continuously investing in tools and methodologies that ensure our operations are best-in-class," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "We look forward to building on this legacy with our customer-focused approach, delivering capabilities that perform when it matters most.

Through the Logistics IT Integration and Support (LIIS) Capability Modernization, Deployment, and Support (CMDS) Multiple Award Contract (MAC), Agile Defense will deliver data integration and accessibility, and accelerate the development and fielding of software capabilities.

Agile Defense has proven success providing similar logistics modernization on their Mobility Air Forces Command and Control (MAFC2) Systems Infrastructure, Applications, Operations and Maintenance Services (SIAOMS) program where they support United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) in the planning and execution of global airlift and aerial refueling missions.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,800 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense