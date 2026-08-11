Agile Defense Reinforces Marine Corps Support with Two Contract Wins

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense today announced both a $5.3 million sole source recompete win at Marine Corps Installation West (MCIWEST) through the Alliant II contract vehicle, and the award of an $88 million Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group (MCCOG) Advanced Cyber Support Services (ACSS) III recompete contract through the Seaport Next Generation (NxG) contract vehicle in partnership with new small business prime, CommIT Enterprises, Inc.

"The mission and the expectations of the customer have shifted; and these awards are a direct result of the intentional blend of innovation and deep mission understanding that Agile Defense purpose-built to meet this moment," said Khalid Hassouneh, President of Agile Defense. "We remain committed to delivering the technical excellence and partnership that the Marine Corps depends on every day, as well as the agility to continuously evolve ahead of need for the mission of tomorrow."

Since 2016, Agile Defense has delivered technical, engineering, operations and maintenance, and management expertise that sustains and defends the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN). Through MCCOG, Agile Defense will continue to play a role in advancing the MCEN by providing Non-Classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNET) and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNET) connectivity to safeguard vital network and data services, enable mission execution, and support business, warfighting, and command and control (C2) capabilities.

Agile Defense has supported the C2 Information Knowledge Management Office (IKMO) developing and sustaining MCIWEST C2 IKMO systems since 2020. Under MCIWEST, Agile Defense will continue to provide geospatial information systems (GIS) development and analysis and deliver Microsoft SharePoint development to strengthen operational readiness and decision-making. In 2024, MCIWEST C2 IKMO expanded its focus to include specialized artificial intelligence systems and technologies, as well as Microsoft Cloud and Power Platform applications demonstrating the forward-looking nature of this mission and Agile Defense's role in enabling it.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,800 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense