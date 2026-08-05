Agile Defense names Carrie Supko Vice President for Homeland Security

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions today announced the appointment of Carrie Supko as the company's new Vice President, Homeland Security. In this role, Supko will lead Agile Defense's homeland business unit, working closely with the growth and delivery teams to drive impact on existing programs and further expand the portfolio.

"The homeland team has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, celebrating wins at Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and putting in the hard work to scale and rapidly deliver for the customer," said Khalid Hassouneh, President of Agile Defense. "Carrie's combination of growth instinct and operational discipline is coming at exactly the right moment to build on that momentum. Her leadership will sharpen and amplify our strategic focus in the homeland business unit, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Team Agile."

Prior to joining Agile Defense Supko served in roles supporting the Federal Civil Sectors, Intelligence Agencies, and the Department of War (DoW) ranging from pipeline expansion and capture at companies like Peraton and CACI to operational oversight as a former VP and executive leadership team member at Allyon. She draws on 25 years of experience leading strategic growth efforts with a focus on delivering mission-critical capabilities across the federal civilian market and managing complex IT and cybersecurity portfolios while transforming high-level strategy into measurable success.

Supko holds a bachelor's degree in administration of justice as well as a master's certification in project management from Pennsylvania State University.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,800 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense