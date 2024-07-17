Agile Defense Awarded Two Top Workplace Awards

RESTON, V.a., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense was named a 2024 Regional Top Workplace by The Washington Post along with the Top Workplaces in Technology Award.

"Providing information technology, data analytics and cyber security to some of our nation's most sensitive national security and civilian missions requires the very best talent," said Rick Wagner, Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to have a culture that brings the most talented individuals to the table and provides them the environment and resources they need to succeed."

Each year, these awards are distributed based on results from quantitative employee feedback. These awards recognize companies of all sizes for their dedication to employee satisfaction.

These responses are then analyzed and scored based on six categories of employee satisfaction. They are judging how fairly the employees are valued, if they are enabled to grow, respected and supported, empowered to execute, closely aligned and employee engagement.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Agile Defense provides defense and civilian organizations with specialized solutions, contextualized data and robust cybersecurity measures to help safeguard our nation's sensitive assets. Agile Defense customers range from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Smithsonian to the Department of Homeland Security, the Navy and more.

"We have worked hard to build a team around what we call The Six H's – Happy, Helpful, Honest, Humble, Hungry and Hustle – which is at the center of everything we do and helps shape the relentless pursuit of innovation that our team lives by," said Danielle Cole, Chief People Officer. "This award demonstrates the positive impact those values bring to our company, and we look forward to upholding them long into the future."

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 1,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

