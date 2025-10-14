Agile Defense Joins Tradewinds Solution Marketplace to Expand Access to Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense services will now be available on the Tradewinds Solution Marketplace , a premier platform connecting organizations with advanced AI and technology solutions.

This partnership enhances access to Agile Defense's suite of products and services, enabling a broader range of customers to leverage its expertise in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and mission-critical technology.

"We are committed to helping our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape, and joining the Tradewinds Solution Marketplace will ensure our innovative AI solutions are readily available to Department of War entities," said Agile Defense Senior Solutions Lead John Metz.

The Tradewinds Solution Marketplace provides a centralized platform for organizations to discover, evaluate, and deploy advanced technology solutions efficiently. Agile Defense's inclusion ensures customers have direct access to its proven solutions , including:

Builder – Agile Labs' development acceleration layer enabling mission teams to generate deployable applications using plain language, delivering full-stack code, DevSecOps pipelines, and documentation in minutes.

DuroSuite – A revolutionary tool featuring automated STIG handling, comprehensive auditing and remediation capabilities, seamless API integration, and a dedicated user interface to help keep infrastructure ahead of compliance curves while delivering significant time and cost savings.

Flow – Agile Labs' integration fabric that connects data, systems, and AI services across any environment, transforming fragmented information into a cohesive intelligence stream that enables automation, decision-support, and real-time insight across the enterprise.

Platform – A secure, composable infrastructure layer that underpins every Agile Labs deployment. Designed for portability and control, it enables consistent, hardened environments across public cloud, on-premises, and edge installations.

TorqSecure – An agentless, browser-based software bill of materials (SBOM) intelligence tool aligned to government risk models. TorqSecure enables seamless analysis of software dependency and vulnerability data for any SBOM or GitHub repo.

Workforce Lite – An open-source AI agent platform that ships DISA-STIG-hardened editions of Ollama (LLM runner), OpenSearch (vector/RAG index), and OpenWebUI (chat/notebook UI) in a single container bundle. It installs in minutes as a self-hosted, guard-railed RAG workspace that keeps models, data, and outputs under government control.

Workforce – Our model-agnostic platform for building and integrating intelligent, secure, and controllable AI assistants, or "Teammates", that are purpose-built to meet the unique demands of public sector missions and collaborate with each other on complex tasks. Workforce is designed to integrate with any system of record to enable genuine agentic workflows.

Workforce + Flow: AI-Enabled Test, Evaluation, and Experimentation for GIDE and CJADC2 – Validated in Global Information Dominance Experiments (GIDE), our platforms support mission threads, simulate multi-cell environments, apply AI across scenarios, and generate metrics and reports for capability transition. Costs are lowered by reusing cataloged solutions, APIs, and playbooks; velocity is increased by continuous delivery; and risk is reduced by automated RMF evidence.

Tradewinds is the CDAO's (Chief Digital and AI Office) Acquisition Ecosystem, built to disrupt traditional acquisition and procurement processes and enable the delivery of emerging technology solutions across the Department of War (DoW). It serves as the platform for learning, acquiring, and delivering cutting-edge technology.

More information about the platform is available at www.TradewindAI.com .

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com

