Agile Defense Welcomes James Nowotny as Vice President of Justice and National Security

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions, today announced the hiring of James Nowotny as Vice President of Justice and National Security.

In this role, Nowotny will lead Agile Defense's Justice and National Security Business Unit, partnering closely with both the growth and delivery teams to expand their presence in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice (DoJ), and Department of State (DoS).

"Jim's addition to our leadership team reflects the momentum we're building across Justice and National Security missions and positions us to deliver a transformative impact to the missions we support," said Khalid Hassouneh, President of Agile Defense. "We've been deliberate about building the team to match the opportunity in front of us and Jim brings a rare combination of mission credibility and operational experience."

Early in his career, Nowotny supported the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center, guiding development of major national‑level systems, including the U.S. Government's consolidated terrorist watchlist and the "No Fly" list. He advised FBI leadership and the White House National Security Council, co‑chaired the White House Information Sharing and Access (ISA) IPC Watchlisting and Screening Sub‑Committee (WSSC) Encounter Working Group, and participated in multiple White House‑directed interagency working groups. His expertise spans counterterrorism, intelligence analysis though AI platforms, interagency coordination, and operational leadership.

After transitioning from the FBI into the industry, Nowotny held senior roles at Tyto Athene, CATHEXIS, Paradyme, Spry Methods, and KeyW (Sotera/TAC), overseeing large operational teams and mission‑critical federal programs for agencies including the DoJ (FBI), DoS, Department of War (DoW), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of the Interior (DOI), Department of Commerce (DOC), and Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Nowotny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and a Juris Doctorate degree from Trinity Law School.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,500 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense