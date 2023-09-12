Agile Education Marketing Unveils the "State of K-12 Education in America" Whitepaper

News provided by

Agile Education Marketing

12 Sep, 2023, 16:13 ET

Leading education marketing company analyzes key trends, challenges, and insights surrounding the modern K-12 education system.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Education Marketing, a leading provider of data and marketing services in the education sector, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated whitepaper: "State of K-12 Education in America." This report provides an in-depth look at the most salient challenges, concerns, and opportunities facing educators, administrators, and students across the K-12 educational landscape.

Continue Reading
Agile Education Marketing Unveils the “State of K-12 Education in America” Whitepaper
Agile Education Marketing Unveils the “State of K-12 Education in America” Whitepaper

The whitepaper comes at the heels of a meticulous, focused survey of 550 education professionals, comprising 354 K-12 educators and 196 administrators and support staff. Respondents were asked to consider critical institutional themes, including budgets and spending, educational materials, safety, and student performance. By categorizing responses based on roles, grades served, and school types (i.e., private or public), the whitepaper sheds light on the key factors impacting education today. This includes the nuanced perspectives between instructors and administrators regarding mental health, security and safety, student behavior and performance, funding, and budgets.

The survey's key findings highlight mental health support as a top priority for both parties, though 17% of teachers feel admin efforts are insufficient. The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought health and safety concerns to the forefront, along with apprehensions about students' inadequate math skills and pandemic-related learning gaps. Moving forward, institutions are anticipating a rise in violence, cyberbullying and cyberattacks, behavioral issues, electronic device misuse, and more.

While highlighting the similarities and disparities between administrators' and instructors' viewpoints—and public and private institutions—Agile Education's report underscores the need for increased psychological support, enhanced safety measures, and improved budget allocation for necessary resources. The broad scope of insights presented offers valuable data for targeted improvements in K-12 education.

"We're excited to share findings from this comprehensive report that provide a critical look into the challenges and opportunities in our K-12 education system today," said Ali Newcomb, SVP, Marketing, at Agile Education Marketing. "As the sector continues to evolve, it's important that key stakeholders are equipped to make data-driven decisions and drive positive results."

For the full extent of findings and insights, the "State of K-12 Education in America" whitepaper is available for download on the Agile Education Marketing website here.

About Agile Education Marketing
Agile Education is a leading provider of data marketing solutions for education service providers. With a vast repository of real-time education data and a range of data services, Agile empowers businesses to make informed decisions that enhance marketing strategies in a quickly evolving education landscape.

Media Contact:
Dillon Potts
Strategic Marketing Manager
[email protected]
720-460-9756

SOURCE Agile Education Marketing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.