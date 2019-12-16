Agile E.ON Names Prisma Photonics as a Winner of the Accelerate 2 Initiate! Competition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, a leading provider of smart monitoring solutions for physical infrastructures, announced today that the company was chosen as a winner of the Accelerate 2 Initiate! competition by Agile:E.ON.

E.ON is a global electric utility based in Germany. It is one of the world's largest investor-owned electric utility service providers. Agile:E.ON is the expertise bridge between E.ON and the energy startups and creates business impact leveraging the immense network of major industry player E.ON.

During the 2019 European Utility Week, during the Accelerate 2 Initiate! program, Prisma Photonics presented its technology, products and a number of selected PoC results to leading European utilities.

Prisma Photonics was chosen by Agile:E.ON and a jury of leading experts for its disruptive technology and business model.

"As Prisma Photonics, we are proud to be one of the winners and to have the unique chance to cooperate with E.ON. Our solution uses optical fibers that are already deployed along electrical powerlines and oil & gas pipelines for precise monitoring which dramatically improves maintenance, safety and security" said Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics. "This win allows us to gain increased recognition of our solution from 2020 on, especially during our early commercial deployments."

About Prisma Photonics

Founded in 2017, Prisma Photonics provides the next-generation fiber sensors for smart infrastructure, enabling a new level of monitoring sensitivity that generates unparalleled data quality for better detection and target classifications capabilities with low false alarm rates. The platform is suitable for a wide range of sectors, including smart roads, railways, powerlines, optical-networks and pipelines. With its proprietary approach, Prisma Photonics provides ultra-sensitive detection and intelligent learning detection using the pre-existing optical communication fibers as sensors.

