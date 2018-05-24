Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrative Communications Technologies

SUNRISE, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS), www.aisinterop.com, the leading provider of interoperable communications solutions today announced the availability of its CORE Center Point system that will allow remote access and control of its CORE and Mobile CORE devices. Specifically, CORE Center Point is a product line extension and was purposely built to enable unique functions and scalability for simpler and even more seamless integrative communications.
"Center Point is a centrally-located datacenter designed to provide additional functionality, connect multiple CORE units together and simplify the comprehensive service and support systems provided through AIS technologies. It provides a remote management capability for all CORE units deployed either in the field or in stationary locations," said Vernon Guillermo, AIS CEO.
The system includes a Central Management Console that allows all CORE interfaces to be brought into one simple graphic user interface.
Features/Benefits
• Crypto Server
- Crypto Server allows multiple CORE devices to be connected and maintain encrypted communications. The IOS and android applications are built using the Crypto software/server. Users maintain encryption on their devices for daily communications.
- Global Access
- Scalability, connect multiple units
- Always encrypted voice communications
- Encrypted text and file transfer
- Mass encrypted messaging (SMS)
- C4 telecoms switch
• VPN Server
- Provides the first layer of security through an encrypted tunnel that connects multiple devices. It allows each CORE to have a static IP address that may be reached globally and enables the Bonded LTE feature of CORE.
- Bonded LTE with failover
- Bonded all Internet sources
- Call home
- Location services
- Static Public IPs
- Single point setup
- Simplified service and support
- Dedicated high-performance server
• Remote Cellular Gateway Management Server
- Remotely managed sims on all units
- Virtual sim loading
- Virtual sim management (FNS)
- Sim library with 600 sims scalable to 24,400 sims
- SMPP (Enterprise SMS platform)
- Full XMPP (Chat platform)
- VRM (Virtual Routing Manager)
- Remotely control radios across multiple CORE units (WAIS capability, JPS radio networking of ACUs)
- Sim array
CORE and Mobile CORE technologies integrate Landline, Cellular, Radio, Wi-Fi and Satellite communications in a portable, rugged enclosure supporting incident response and command and control functions. It represents the state-of-the-art in interoperability systems for seamless, efficient, and secure communications between multiple parties/agencies. All AIS CORE products are Band 14 capable, ready to support the FirstNet network roll out as it becomes available.
