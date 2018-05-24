Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrative Communications Technologies

"Center Point is a centrally-located datacenter designed to provide additional functionality, connect multiple CORE units together and simplify the comprehensive service and support systems provided through AIS technologies. It provides a remote management capability for all CORE units deployed either in the field or in stationary locations," said Vernon Guillermo, AIS CEO.

The system includes a Central Management Console that allows all CORE interfaces to be brought into one simple graphic user interface.

Features/Benefits

• Crypto Server

Crypto Server allows multiple CORE devices to be connected and maintain encrypted communications. The IOS and android applications are built using the Crypto software/server. Users maintain encryption on their devices for daily communications.

Global Access

Scalability, connect multiple units

Always encrypted voice communications

Encrypted text and file transfer

Mass encrypted messaging (SMS)

C4 telecoms switch

Scalability, connect multiple units

Always encrypted voice communications

Encrypted text and file transfer

Mass encrypted messaging (SMS)

C4 telecoms switch

• VPN Server

Provides the first layer of security through an encrypted tunnel that connects multiple devices. It allows each CORE to have a static IP address that may be reached globally and enables the Bonded LTE feature of CORE.

Bonded LTE with failover

Bonded all Internet sources

Call home

Location services

Static Public IPs

Single point setup

Simplified service and support

Dedicated high-performance server

• Remote Cellular Gateway Management Server

Remotely managed sims on all units

Virtual sim loading

Virtual sim management (FNS)

Sim library with 600 sims scalable to 24,400 sims

SMPP (Enterprise SMS platform)

Full XMPP (Chat platform)

VRM (Virtual Routing Manager)

Remotely control radios across multiple CORE units (WAIS capability, JPS radio networking of ACUs)

Sim array

CORE and Mobile CORE technologies integrate Landline, Cellular, Radio, Wi-Fi and Satellite communications in a portable, rugged enclosure supporting incident response and command and control functions. It represents the state-of-the-art in interoperability systems for seamless, efficient, and secure communications between multiple parties/agencies. All AIS CORE products are Band 14 capable, ready to support the FirstNet network roll out as it becomes available.

