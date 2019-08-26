Agile Management Consulting Expert, Zen Ex Machina, Explains How Stronger Capability Uplift Can Create Better Customer Satisfaction

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capability Uplift is equipping your people with skills they need to accomplish their tasks. This goes beyond just setting them up with basic tools – it's about building core competencies through education, which results in better performance and outcomes. This, in turn, continues to uplift your team further.

Agile management consulting expert, Zen Ex Machina, explains how you can strengthen your capability uplift and create a better satisfied customer.

Ensure your teams are confident in their ability to succeed. To develop a product to its fullest potential, it's important to give your teams a sense of confidence. Assuring them that they are equipped, prepared, and capable of accomplishing their goals gives them confidence and passion towards their work. Leaders can achieve this through promoting self-organisation, creating an environment of psychological safety, and managing the impediments that the teams themselves can't remove.

Encourage critical thinking. A leader's role in contemporary ways of working is to encourage critical thinking and problem solving within your teams. This is crucial for agile teams to be able to do in order to conquer impediments that would prevent them from achieving their goals and pivot when changes in the marketplace make plans redundant. Always support time for critical thinking in your teams, so they can brainstorm and problem solve to fix problems and inefficiencies and inspire each other to innovate.

Praise publicly and criticise privately. It is important to always let your teams know that you are appreciative of the hard work they do on a daily basis. It is almost as equally important to let them know when they have done something erroneous or detrimental. How you approach these two instances, however, should vary. When praising a member of your teams it is acceptable to publicly do so, but if you need to criticize a team member it is best to do privately as not to embarrass or humiliate them in front of their peers. It is important to keep your team members confident of their ability to complete their work. This will result in nothing but a positive outcome.

About Zen Ex Machina:

Zen Ex Machina Agile Project Management Training company's mission is to improve the quality of people's working lives – from executives and their managers through to teams – through contemporary ways of working. Our entire purpose is to help executives transform the way their entire organisation operates, so they become more productive, and more responsive to changing market, customer and stakeholder needs through smarter ways of working. Combining unmatched practical agile experience that spans almost two decades, Zen Ex Machina's consultants work as catalysts to the cultural change that agile demands, combining executive mentoring, change leadership, and agile coaching and training, to embed helps teams, complex programs, and whole organisations, to nimbly adjust to and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

