SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly two decades, Agile business practices have been recognised amongst the private sector as the most effective way to deliver value. In more recent times, Agile been acknowledged as a way for government agencies to more efficiently serve their citizens through transparency and collaboration with reduced waste. Agile allows agencies to manage tax dollars efficiently, connect with citizens, and modernise software for the 21st century. Agile training experts, Zen Ex Machina, discusses agile adoption in government.

Planning your transformation. In order to properly plan your transformation to Agile ways of working, it is important to examine why, what, who and how. First explore why transforming to Agile is the best move possible move for your agency and the financial factors that come along with it. Next, explore who the necessary experienced agile change experts are to support your transformation and see it through successfully. The third step is to explore how executive and leadership will actually go about the transformation process and how to collaboratively build a shared understanding of Agile. The final step in the transformation process is to explore what roles are necessary to support ongoing, iterative improvement of product and service management using Agile.

Transformation strategy. When adopting contemporary ways of working, it is important to remember that agile is applied to teams, not to projects. In practice, it means shifting from a hierarchical structure to a team-based one, understanding the value stream to deliver products and services, and applying inspection and adaptation at every stage. Teams are absolutely crucial to agile's success. The teams should be small, independent and empowered to be self-organising within the constraints of your chosen agile framework. Managers in agile shift from directing people to optimising and improving the whole system of work by identifying and removing waste, impediments, and optimising flow of value through the value stream.

Leading change in difficult environments. It is important to understand while adopting Agile that not all challenges are purely process related. Many problems stem from delivery and transparency as well as accountability. Through Agile, however, executives and leaders are able to take the first steps to improve inefficiencies, reduce risk through improved transparency, and become a system of continuous improvement.

