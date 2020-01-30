Agile Velocity Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Velocity is excited to join Scaled Agile's Partner program. This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through the adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®).

As the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe® helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead-time.

Mobilizing large-scale transformations can be daunting. Agile Velocity's aim is to ensure companies always embark on their SAFe ® journey with a powerful, simple, and coherent transformation approach anchored to their unique business outcomes. Leveraging Agile Velocity's Path to Agility ® alongside SAFe equips employees at every level to swiftly and accurately diagnose and resolve root causes that derail or stall transformation momentum. Path to Agility produces quicker business results and lasting, durable agile capabilities.

"Our clients are clear. They need meaningful business results, and they don't want to get stuck in the chaos and resistance phase of a transformation." -Erik Cottrell, CEO Agile Velocity. "Agile Velocity's Path to Agility® is designed to accelerate SAFeadoptions with confidence because Path to Agility makes sense of transformations in a simple yet powerful way that's biased towards results. Having guided dozens of our clients along their path to agility, we're very proud to be a part of the Scaled Agile network and help more companies deliver lasting change."

"We accelerated through our transition with Agile Velocity's help. The Path to Agility was crucial to our journey because it focused on outcomes, strengthened our capabilities, and became an integral part of our improvement mindset." -Jeanette Ward, COO, Texas Mutual Insurance Company

"Working with best-in-class partners like Agile Velocity represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe® and cofounder of Scaled Agile, Inc. "By incorporating SAFe® into their solution offering, Agile Velocity is enabling the world's largest organizations to become more agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry."

About Agile Velocity

Agile Velocity serves Fortune 500 companies nationwide. It has grown into an organization filled with people who are passionate about helping companies react quickly to market demands and compete on a global scale through iteration, collaboration, and a shared understanding of both vision and practical execution.

We are a trusted, full-service transformation partner, equipping organizations with tools and systems that help achieve tangible business outcomes. Visit www.agilevelocity.com for more information.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. For more information on Scaled Agile and SAFe, visit scaledagile.com.

