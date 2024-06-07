AgileAI Labs, Inc. Bursts onto the Global Software Development Stage with New Strategic Partnerships

WILMINGTON, Del., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileAI Labs Heads to London Tech Week, Joins the Mphasis Sparkle Program, and Expands Affiliate Partners Program to 5 Continents.

AgileAI Labs was chosen by the British Consulate Trade & Investment Division to attend London Tech Week beginning June 10th as Business and Technology Delegates representing AI Innovation in the United States. The mission is to facilitate trade and investment partnerships to inspire innovation and collaboration between the US and UK Tech Spaces.

AgileAI Labs, Inc. is delighted to announce they have contracted with Mphasis to participate in their Sparkle Innovation Program. Mphasis is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company has deep technology and domain expertise serving large enterprise clients globally in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Travel amongst others.

Mphasis designed the Sparkle Innovation Program precisely to enable their enterprise clients and innovation ecosystem partners to co-innovate and co-create transformative solutions at speed and scale. Sparkle is a collaborative innovation program designed to enable enterprises to assess, implement & scale innovative technologies at a much lower risk, cost, and time-to-market.

AgileAI Labs, Inc., a leading Generative AI software development solutions company, came onto the Software scene in early Q3 of 2023 with the release of its premiere Defect Prevention Tool, Spec2TestAI™. The launch of Spec2TestAI™ brought AgileAI Labs' first generation of GenAI SaaS tools to market boasting up to a 40% cost reduction in Software Development Project costs. Now, Spec2TestAI Abriz™ takes the Spec2TestAI Paradigm™ version of the tool to the platform level with capabilities of running cross project analysis, recognition of ancillary applications in the pre-development planning stages, and asset generation in multiple code languages to streamline software integration.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mphasis and our inclusion in their prestigious Sparkle program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, as it aligns perfectly with our vision of blending agility with impactful innovation." Scott Aziz, Founder and Chief Technology Officer noted, "We are eager to embark on this journey of innovation and transformation, confident that together, we will drive the change needed for a smarter tomorrow."

"We are delighted to partner with AgileAI Labs, as we aim to set a new industry standard by leveraging our combined expertise and cutting-edge technologies. Our shared vision is to pioneer innovative solutions for businesses that drive sustainable growth in the ever-evolving landscape of technology," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

The new Mphasis Sparkle Program and AgileAI Labs partnership will target improving productivity, efficiency, and quality outcomes throughout the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) process. AgileAI Labs' premium defect prevention platform, Spec2TestAI Abriz™ enhances requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria to minimize defects while generating a myriad of testing and development assets to provide deep pre-development insights before one line of code is written. These assets are generated in less than 6 minutes, improving time and cost savings throughout the SDLC exponentially.

Additionally, AgileAI Labs' has developed an Affiliate Partnership Program with seasoned IT Professionals and Service Providers around the globe. "We are aligning ourselves with strategic partners around the globe to bring about a positive quality-driven transformation to the software development community," said Aziz. "We strongly feel that small and medium-sized businesses require many of the same services and capabilities of enterprise-level organizations and our Affiliate Partners are the perfect vehicle to address those needs."

Spec2TestAI Products and Availability:

Spec2TestAI™ Paradigm™ is available for a 14-day free trial through our website and Spec2LiteAI™, rapid test version, is scheduled for release in mid-June of 2024 and will be available at just $20.00 per month plus usage fees. For a demo of Spec2TestAI Abriz™ enterprise version visit our website at https://agileailabs.com

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

