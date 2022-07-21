AgileBlue Acquires Crowe LLP Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Platform

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue, a fast-growing Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, announced today its acquisition of Crowe LLP's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Platform. Crowe LLP is a leading public accounting, consulting, and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Crowe's cybersecurity consulting practice focuses on customized solutions to strengthen, enhance, and build mature data security programs for its clients. Crowe has sold its MDR platform to AgileBlue and is now a certified Global Alliance Reseller of the AgileBlue 24x7 SOC and XDR cybersecurity platform for its clients. AgileBlue will provide Crowe's clients with an expanded suite of cloud-based technologies and services to fortify their cybersecurity safeguards.

As a result of the transaction clients will benefit from:

Access to additional threat detection technology and response services

Enhanced access to expanded data security services

Global expansion in North America , South America , GCC Countries and Asia for superior customer service

, , GCC Countries and for superior customer service An innovative cloud-based technology providing the most effective and cost efficient 24x7 SOC/XDR-as-a-Service

"At Crowe, we thrive on our ability to identify client needs in this highly-complex business landscape and build technology-enabled solutions to address those needs," said Mike Del Giudice, Crowe partner and digital security leader. "With our MDR solution, we've built strong capabilities but view this as an opportunity to sell to a company that specializes in this area and has expanded offerings that will further benefit and protect our clients."

"After a rigorous and competitive review of world class cyber technology solutions, we are thrilled Crowe selected AgileBlue as the landing spot for their valued clients , " said Tony Pietrocola President of AgileBlue. "Both companies are fully committed to world-class 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to keep our customers data protected from hackers. This transaction demonstrates our dedication to client success and enhances our technology, talent, and scale to meet the demands of a growing global market."

"We greatly appreciate the trust, time and effort demonstrated by Crowe, our team members and investors, including Tribeca Early Stage Partners, in completing this important transaction" said Pietrocola.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a global Security Operations Center (SOC) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats. AgileBlue's tech is intelligent and automated, but it takes a custom approach for every client, analyzing and detecting exactly what is needed. The products are 100% cloud-based including advanced machine learning and user behavior analytics backed by a team of cyber experts.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

