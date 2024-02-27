AgileBlue Automates SecOps and SOAR with Sapphire AI

Leveraging AI models, Sapphire AI will mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks with speed-to-respond and accuracy.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue , a leading global innovator in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of Sapphire AI in its Cerulean XDR|SOAR platform. The advanced AI system reinforces the company's commitment to customer excellence, serving as the first line of defense against a cyber-attack. With cyber threats evolving at an alarming rate, Sapphire AI streamlines SecOps and SOAR processes, effectively reducing the risk of cyber-attacks with rapid response capabilities and precise accuracy.

Sapphire AI represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to automate SecOps processes. By harnessing the power of AI, Sapphire enables organizations to swiftly identify, analyze, and respond to potential cyber threats with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

"The ease of Sapphire has helped our team with immediate answers to potential cyber events that may have taken a live person minutes or even hours to analyze and respond to," stated a CIO at an International Airport (client anonymized for security). "We are all in on how these new AI and LLM technologies can help us keep our operations safe from disruption."

Sapphire AI increases the effectiveness of SecOps and the SOC team by:

Dramatically reducing mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/R)

Reducing false positives by 98% while more importantly understanding malicious actions 2x faster

Allowing analysts to be elevated to work on more complex forensics and responses instead of the manual workflows AI will automate with better accuracy and speed

Serving up to the minute cyber risk scoring and attack surface (internal and external) security posture scans

Providing instant answers on tech stack integrations, troubleshooting, support and performance tuning

Upcoming enhancements to Sapphire include Sapphire Response, which will improve dynamic playbooks, more automated response options, as well as deep dive forensics and research. Sapphire Response will be available for users in early Q2. For more information about AgileBlue's AI-powered XDR|SOAR platform and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit AgileBlue.com .

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a global AI-powered eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats. AgileBlue's Sapphire AI streamlines SecOps and SOAR processes, effectively reducing the risk of cyber-attacks with rapid response capabilities and precise accuracy.

AgileBlue's tech is intelligent and automated, but it takes a custom approach for every client, analyzing and detecting exactly what is needed. The products are 100% cloud-based including advanced machine learning and user behavior analytics backed by a team of U.S. based cyber experts.

