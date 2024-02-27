AgileBlue Automates SecOps and SOAR with Sapphire AI

News provided by

AgileBlue

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Leveraging AI models, Sapphire AI will mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks with speed-to-respond and accuracy.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue, a leading global innovator in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of Sapphire AI in its Cerulean XDR|SOAR platform. The advanced AI system reinforces the company's commitment to customer excellence, serving as the first line of defense against a cyber-attack. With cyber threats evolving at an alarming rate, Sapphire AI streamlines SecOps and SOAR processes, effectively reducing the risk of cyber-attacks with rapid response capabilities and precise accuracy.

Sapphire AI represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to automate SecOps processes. By harnessing the power of AI, Sapphire enables organizations to swiftly identify, analyze, and respond to potential cyber threats with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

"The ease of Sapphire has helped our team with immediate answers to potential cyber events that may have taken a live person minutes or even hours to analyze and respond to," stated a CIO at an International Airport (client anonymized for security). "We are all in on how these new AI and LLM technologies can help us keep our operations safe from disruption."

Sapphire AI increases the effectiveness of SecOps and the SOC team by:

  • Dramatically reducing mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/R)
  • Reducing false positives by 98% while more importantly understanding malicious actions 2x faster
  • Allowing analysts to be elevated to work on more complex forensics and responses instead of the manual workflows AI will automate with better accuracy and speed
  • Serving up to the minute cyber risk scoring and attack surface (internal and external) security posture scans
  • Providing instant answers on tech stack integrations, troubleshooting, support and performance tuning

Upcoming enhancements to Sapphire include Sapphire Response, which will improve dynamic playbooks, more automated response options, as well as deep dive forensics and research. Sapphire Response will be available for users in early Q2. For more information about AgileBlue's AI-powered XDR|SOAR platform and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit AgileBlue.com.

About AgileBlue
AgileBlue is a global AI-powered eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats. AgileBlue's Sapphire AI streamlines SecOps and SOAR processes, effectively reducing the risk of cyber-attacks with rapid response capabilities and precise accuracy.

AgileBlue's tech is intelligent and automated, but it takes a custom approach for every client, analyzing and detecting exactly what is needed. The products are 100% cloud-based including advanced machine learning and user behavior analytics backed by a team of U.S. based cyber experts.

Media Contacts
Gillian Sweny, Director of Marketing
[email protected] 

Walker Sands for AgileBlue
[email protected] 

SOURCE AgileBlue

Also from this source

AgileBlue Reveals Generative AI Chatbot, Sapphire, and New SOAR Capabilities

AgileBlue Reveals Generative AI Chatbot, Sapphire, and New SOAR Capabilities

AgileBlue, a trusted leader in cybersecurity SOC and SOAR solutions, announced today the launch of Sapphire, its generative AI support chatbot...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.