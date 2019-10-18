AgileDad Facilitates Free Project Management Training for Military Personnel

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business agility begins with Servant Leadership. None are more equipped than members of the Armed Forces. AgileDad has partnered with Barrymore Hotel, Scrum Alliance and Symbol Arts to present this 100% Free Scrum Certification Offering Nov. 12-15, 2019. Each two day workshop offers one of the following industry leading Scrum Alliance certifications: Certified ScrumMaster and Certified Scrum Product Owner.

These early November sessions are certain to fill very quickly and we encourage all interested to register at AgileDad.Com as seats are limited to 25 per session! V. Lee Henson, President of AgileDad and Certified Scrum Trainer remarked, "These brave men and women have made the decision to defend our freedom and civil liberties. We are honored as a company to give back and offer these workshops to save veterans thousands of dollars and help them transition into the world of business with the best likelihood of securing a great job quickly, and succeeding in their responsibilities within their role."





Herb Thompson, Director of SF2BIZ, and Retired Green Beret US Army added, "Gaining Certifications is one of the best ways to augment your military experience. The two-day ScrumMaster and Product Owner course is an excellent route to gain a certification that translates to corporate America. It's incredible that AgileDad is putting on this program free of charge for active duty service members in the Tampa area."

Since 2007 AgileDad has offered Agile project management training, certification, and business coaching for companies ranging in size from startup to Fortune 100. This specific workshop is the first in the "AgileDad Serves Those Who Serve Others" series and we hope to eventually expand this offering across the United States in different venues with multiple groups of service professionals. Our goal is to give back to those who do so much to help us be successful in all walks of life. Any who are unable to attend this offering or those who work in a different field are certainly welcome to register for any AgileDad course or workshop at a discounted rate just by mentioning they read this offering.

Media Contact:

V. Lee Henson

109 Ambersweet Way Suite 130

Davenport, FL 33897

Email: 226551@email4pr.com

Phone: 866-410-1616 Fax: 866-998-1919

Web: http://www.agiledad.com

SOURCE AgileDad

Related Links

http://www.agiledad.com

