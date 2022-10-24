AgileDad Facilitates Free Project Management Training for Military Personnel

Armed Forces Accelerate Transition to Business World Acclimation

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True business agility begins with Servant Leadership. None are more equipped than members of the Armed Forces. AgileDad has partnered with Barrymore Hotel and the Scrum Alliance to present this 100% Free Scrum Certification Offering Nov. 17-22, 2022. Each two-day workshop offers one of the following industry leading Scrum Alliance certifications: Certified ScrumMaster and Certified Scrum Product Owner.

Veterans acquire skills to transition at free AgileDad Workshop.

These November sessions are certain to fill very quickly and we encourage all interested to register at AgileDad.com as seats are limited to 25 per session! V. Lee Henson, President of AgileDad and Certified Scrum Trainer remarked, "These brave men and women made the decision to defend our freedom and civil liberties. We are honored as a company to give back and offer these workshops to save veterans thousands of dollars and help them transition into the world of business with the best likelihood of securing a great job quickly, and succeeding in their responsibilities within their role."

Dave Nolan, Project Manager over Amazon Logistics and Military Veteran added, "I was transitioning from the military three years ago and was fortunate to attend AgileDad's Certified Scrum Product Owner Workshop. CSPO was my first exposure to the Scrum framework. I learned so much that I went back to achieve my advanced certification. The lessons learned transcend from the military to the business sector. I wish I had attended earlier in my career. Lee and the team at AgileDad are huge supporters of the military community, and I recommend this course to any transitioning service member. Lee is an outstanding instructor, and anyone interested in developing their Project Management toolbox must attend."

Since 2007 AgileDad has offered a humanized, pragmatic approach to Agile Project Management. This specific workshop is next up in the "AgileDad Serves Those Who Serve Others" series. Our goal is to give back to those who do so much to help us be successful in all walks of life. Any who are unable to attend this offering or those who work in a different field are certainly welcome to register for any AgileDad course or workshop at a discounted rate just by mentioning they read this article.

Media Contact:

V. Lee Henson

866-410-1616

[email protected]

SOURCE AgileDad