AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

This integration allows field service technician to access data only accessible to the back office while in the field. Data entered in AgileField's field service is also pushed back to the back office as they update their mobile client. Customer data, information about the job, assets, and services are shared between the two systems. The back-office data of Sage 100 combines with the front office insights of AgileField to easily schedule and dispatch jobs, track assets and inventory, provide customer notifications, increase customer experiences while it significantly decreases the time to enter data and reduces the number of errors. StarfishETL manages this feat by using its awarding winning integration platform

"We receive requests every day from mid-market companies using legacy on-premise ERP solutions, like Sage 100, that are not interested in upgrading to a new accounting platform but would like to extend the features of that system to support their field service teams. The alliance between AgileField and StarfishETL gives our clients and prospective customers the ability to do just that. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," says Jeff Gregorec, Agilefield Executive Vice President.

"It's exciting to work with AgileField to bring data to people who need it most; people out in the field servicing their customers," says Dave Wallace, StarfishETL General Manager. "They need their field service data right away in an easy and accessible manner. We get the data to AgileField. We put the back to back office. Our integration combined with their mobile app makes it easy to get their job done and then get paid."

The companies plan to release additional AgileField integrations in the coming months for more back office applications. Integrated systems empower the usability of data and boost software ROI significantly. To learn more about how integrations like AgileField and Sage 100 can boost your bottom line, visit the StarfishETL website at this link.

ABOUT STARFISHETL

StarfishETL is a powerful platform used to integrate ERP, marketing automation, social media, email, and even for obscure systems with your CRM. Its framework supports projects no matter the size or complexity with Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid capabilities. StarfishETL was recently awarded as a High Performer on G2Crowd and a rising star by FinancesOnline. To learn more about StarfishETL, visit www.starfishetl.com.

ABOUT AGILEFIELD

AgileField was built for mid-market service companies. The company launched in 2011 with a "first-of-its-kind" methodology to empower mid-market companies via the integrated set of technologies, processes, reports, controls, and learning materials for field service agents and dispatch teams. AgileFiled emphasizes the goal of helping these companies conquer obstacles for greater growth and productivity, To learn more about AgileField, please visit www.agilefieldinc.com.

