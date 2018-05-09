AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

While the tax penalty for not having health insurance compliant with the Affordable Care Act is eliminated for 2019, it is still in force in 2018 unless a consumer qualifies for an exemption. However, Agile still found significant price advantages for short-term plans even when factoring in the Obamacare tax penalty. For example, at a household income of $50,400, a 30 year-old female that pays the uninsured penalty still saves $220 a month on premium expenses with short term insurance versus an unsubsidized bronze plan. For men, the saving was $225 per month.

Agile also found that the price advantage short-term plans have over unsubsidized bronze plans increased significantly in 2018, as compared to 2016 when a similar analysis was performed. In the 2016 ACA enrollment period, bronze plan premiums were 55 percent more expensive than the short-term plans for 30 year-old and 50 year-old males. In 2018, savings range expanded from 69 percent for a 50 year-old male to 82 percent for a 30 year-old male. For women, the savings was 71 percent for 50 year-olds to 80 percent for 30 year-olds.

"As insurers and consumers await confirmation whether 12-month short-term health coverage will return to the market in 2018, we see that short-term plans have preserved their exceptionally low premiums in 2018 and have, in fact, become even more affordable when compared to ACA/Obamacare plans," observed Bruce Telkamp, founder and CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "The affordability of short term health plans is central to their intended purpose as these plans primarily cover Americans who have lost employment income, lost their student or parent coverage, or otherwise have been priced out of the high premium cost Obamacare market. For all these impacted groups, inexpensive coverage makes the crucial difference between having insurance or going uninsured."

It should be noted that there are significant differences between short-term health plans and bronze plans that go beyond price. For example, bronze plans must accept all applicants regardless of health status and cover pre-existing medical conditions. Short-term plans, in contrast, may reject some applicants with expensive pre-existing conditions and they typically do not pay for healthcare related to medical conditions that began prior to the insurance policy's effective date.

The full report, Price Advantage of Short-Term Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018, along with its methodology can be reviewed at AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was launched in 2015 to educate consumers on the availability of private market health insurance products that are alternatives to Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) plans. Today AgileHealthInsurance is the largest distributor of short-term health insurance, providing a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short-term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

