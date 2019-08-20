Agilence, Inc. Receives Strategic Growth Financing From Accel-KKR Credit Partners

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence, Inc., the leading provider of data analytics & reporting solutions to the retail and restaurant industries, today announced a debt investment from Accel-KKR Credit Partners, a fund managed by leading, technology-focused investment firm Accel-KKR. The funding will be used to catalyze growth as the business takes advantage of its recent market momentum.

Agilence was founded on the premise of delivering "agile intelligence" to retail operators but over time has evolved into the market leader in providing focused business intelligence (BI) for multi-unit enterprises. Agilence's platform offers value to a multitude of users ranging from store manager to CFO and VP of Operations to CEO. Agilence integrates with multiple data sources including POS, ERP, supply chain, promotion planning, and loyalty management software to provide a holistic view of the business. Users of all ranks can run analyses relevant to their job or departmental function that span from "what if queries" on the global business to identifying precise anomalies at a single location.

"We have built a powerful platform that can revolutionize the way decisions are made across the retail and restaurant industries," said Russ Hawkins, president and CEO of Agilence. "The sector is at a pivotal point and efficiency is truly paramount. This means both executives and store-level employees need access to data that translates to actionable information. Agilence was designed to be a centralized hub for the data-driven 'answers' that can help improve profits, increase sales and boost the effectiveness of promotional campaigns."

"The company's customers love them," said Samantha Shows, managing director and head of credit investing at Accel-KKR. "The platform was built with guidance from its users and the steering from retail industry veterans. Every customer we spoke to said there was a clear and high ROI and that they would recommend the software to others in the retail and restaurant space. As an investor, customer satisfaction plays a crucial role in our diligence which makes us thrilled to back Agilence."

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in data analytics & reporting for retail and restaurant organizations. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ Platform, a highly flexible and powerful cloud-based reporting solution that provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, increase sales, and eliminate losses. Visit AgilenceInc.com for more details.

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $8 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with additional offices in Atlanta and London. Learn more about Accel-KKR.

