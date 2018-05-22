Agilence Maintains Momentum with Outstanding Net Promoter Score

NPS is a customer loyalty metric which produces a number between -100 and +100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service. NPS has been widely adopted with more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies using the metric. With a score of 71, Agilence increases their 2017 benchmark of 70 and continues to maintain a score higher than almost all within the business intelligence and data analytics industries.

Below is a partial list of feedback from leading brands surveyed on their experience as an Agilence customer:

"The knowledge of their product and industry is second to none."

"Not just in business to sell you a product, but to help your team succeed."

"The product is very user-friendly and extremely beneficial from all aspects of the business."

"It's doing what they said it would do."

"The company has a culture of customer service and listening to the customer and what their needs are."

Agilence (www.agilenceinc.com) is the leading provider of vertical-focused analytics solutions to the retail, grocery and restaurant industries. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform, which includes 20/20 Retail™, 20/20 Restaurant™, 20/20 Grocery™ and 20/20 Rx™, four highly flexible and powerful cloud-based analytics solutions. 20/20 provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, to increase efficiency, and improve profit margins across the enterprise. Recently, Agilence was recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ. To learn more email sales@agilenceinc.com or call 856-366-1200

