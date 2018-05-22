Agilence Maintains Momentum with Outstanding Net Promoter Score

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence, Inc., the leading provider of vertical-focused analytics solutions to the retail, grocery and restaurant industries, today announced it has earned an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71. Far exceeding the average NPS score of 41 for B2B software solutions, Agilence continues to deliver on the promise of placing customers at the center of their product roadmap.
NPS is a customer loyalty metric which produces a number between -100 and +100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service. NPS has been widely adopted with more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies using the metric. With a score of 71, Agilence increases their 2017 benchmark of 70 and continues to maintain a score higher than almost all within the business intelligence and data analytics industries.
Below is a partial list of feedback from leading brands surveyed on their experience as an Agilence customer:
- "The knowledge of their product and industry is second to none."
- "Not just in business to sell you a product, but to help your team succeed."
- "The product is very user-friendly and extremely beneficial from all aspects of the business."
- "It's doing what they said it would do."
- "The company has a culture of customer service and listening to the customer and what their needs are."
About Agilence
Agilence (www.agilenceinc.com) is the leading provider of vertical-focused analytics solutions to the retail, grocery and restaurant industries. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform, which includes 20/20 Retail™, 20/20 Restaurant™, 20/20 Grocery™ and 20/20 Rx™, four highly flexible and powerful cloud-based analytics solutions. 20/20 provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, to increase efficiency, and improve profit margins across the enterprise. Recently, Agilence was recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ. To learn more email sales@agilenceinc.com or call 856-366-1200
