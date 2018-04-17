Agilence to Present at RILA Asset Protection Conference 2018

Together during the session "The Rite Medication for Your Company's Data Analysis Paralysis," Derek and guest will discuss how to properly leverage data analytics solutions in order to capitalize on the data at your disposal rather than being overwhelmed by the mass of data flowing through your stores. Once your data is in order, you can begin gaining valuable insights to help optimize sales, enhance promotion performance, and improve profits.

"RILA has consistently hosted great events that drive real discussion, and I'm happy to be presenting at the Asset Protection event again," said Derek Rodner, VP Product Strategy, Agilence. "The biggest issue in retail for some time now has been taking control of all the data that continues to grow on a daily basis. Once you think you have it under control, multiple new data streams seem to appear out of nowhere. The goal of our session is to help retailers take control of their data, put it to work for them, and get results without being overwhelmed or pouring hours of effort into analysis."

As retail and technology continue to evolve, asset protection and store operations teams are being forced to take in more data and analyze it faster than ever. Agilence's session at this year's RILA Asset Protection dives into the insights of retailers who have been there, and have found ways to bring their data under control and gained valuable insights without taking up more of their time.

Session information is below:

Session: "The Rite Medication for Your Company's Data Analysis Paralysis"

Speakers:

Derek Rodner , Vice President Product Strategy, Agilence



Brandan Mehaffie , Director Pharmacy-Asset Protection, Rite Aid Corporation

Date and Time : Tuesday, May 1, 2018 , at 2:45 pm ET

To learn more about RILA Asset Protection you may visit their website here.

About Agilence

Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in data analytics and reporting solutions for retail and restaurant organizations. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform, which includes 20/20 Retail™, 20/20 Grocery™, 20/20 Restaurant™, and 20/20 Rx™, four highly flexible and powerful cloud-based reporting solutions. 20/20 provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, to increase efficiency, and improve store performance across the enterprise. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ. To learn more about Agilence, please email sales@agilenceinc.com, call 856-366-1200, or visit AgilenceInc.com.

