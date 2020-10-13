Agilence's Catherine Penizotto Wins Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year in 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence's VP of Customer Success Catherine Penizotto has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category among businesses with up to 2,500 employees in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Penizotto was recognized not only for her team's astonishing performance metrics, including an industry-leading 80 NPS score and 99.5% overall customer success satisfaction rating, but also for her customer advocacy within Agilence.

Catherine Penizotto brings over 30 years of Retail and Loss Prevention experience to Agilence. As VP of Customer Success, she is responsible for all aspects of client onboarding, application and technical support services, as well as cultivation of client relationships and planning of Agilence community events.

"Catherine ensures the voice of our customer is heard in every initiative at Agilence," said Russ Hawkins, President and CEO of Agilence. "With her leadership, we've built a thriving customer community and truly embraced a culture of customer advocacy within our organization. I couldn't be happier that she's receiving this well-deserved recognition."

Agilence customers agree:

"One thing I have learned about Cathi over the years is the passion she has for her work and what she believes in is contagious," said Donna Imfeld, Asset Protection Senior Analyst at Golub Corporation/Price Chopper Supermarkets. "She always finds a solution and her dedication to providing excellent customer service is never disappointing."

Jennifer Zammikiel, Manager, Finance Analytics at Jo-Ann Stores, Inc., said, "Cathi reaches out to each individual to ensure their needs are met. She pays close attention in conversations to make sure she fully understands challenges and she gives guidance or direction to quickly implement solutions. She also ensures additional support is there for future improvement. She sincerely cares to help others improve their work."

Catherine brings over 30 years of Retail Operations and Executive Leadership experience to her role as VP of Customer Success at Agilence. She is responsible for all aspects of client onboarding, application and technical support services, as well as the cultivation of client relationships and planning of Agilence community events. Her leadership has led her team to be recognized with three consecutive Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year.

During the COVID-19 crisis when many of Agilence's Retail and Restaurant customers have needed additional support, Catherine's team was able to reduce response and case resolution times by 25% while continuing to deliver exemplary service. Her team also recently hosted the 7th Annual (but first virtual) Agilence User Forum, an event to cultivate the customer community and promote users to share content, tips and tricks, and success stories.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

About Agilence

Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in operational analytics and prescriptive actions for retail, grocery, restaurant, pharmacy, and convenience organizations. Agilence's cloud-based platform integrates data from point-of-sale (POS), eCommerce, human resources, finance, inventory, and video surveillance systems to provide insights that increase sales, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with organizational policies and governmental regulations. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia. Learn more about Agilence at https://www.AgilenceInc.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Donnelly

[email protected]

Related Images

catherine-penizotto-agilence-vp-of.png

Catherine Penizotto | Agilence | VP of Customer Success

Catherine Penizotto brings over 30 years of Retail and Loss Prevention experience to Agilence. As VP of Customer Success, she is responsible for all aspects of client onboarding, application and technical support services, as well as cultivation of client relationships and planning of Agilence community events.

Related Links

Agilence Overview

Agilence Customer Stories

SOURCE Agilence