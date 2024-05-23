New instrument delivers the full power and capability of Agilent GCs in a compact design

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) proudly announces the 8850 Gas Chromatograph (GC) System , a small single-channel GC that combines the legacy of the 6850 GC with the capability and system intelligence of the 8890 GC. With a focus on speed and intelligence, the 8850 GC stands poised to revolutionize labs across diverse markets, including energy, chemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals while reducing energy consumption up to 30%.

Agilent Unveils the 8850 Gas Chromatograph: A Leap Forward in Analytical Excellence

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9270251-agilent-unveils-8850-gas-chromatograph-gc-system/

Modern labs face the seemingly contrasting goals of maximizing analytical capacity with limited bench space while reducing the overall environmental impact of their operations. In response, lab managers strive to get the most productivity out of every square foot of their facility by maximizing instrument uptime and ensuring optimal use of all available bench space. Meeting sustainability goals amid these pressures requires an unwavering focus on the efficiency of lab operations and individual workflow components.

"We are excited to introduce the 8850 GC, a cutting-edge instrument that leverages the latest technological advancements", stated Mike Zhang, vice president and general manager of the Gas Phase Separations Division at Agilent. "Incorporating engineering excellence and the intelligence of Agilent's smart GC portfolio, this compact, rugged GC is poised to revolutionize analytical labs across various industries. It delivers answers quickly and efficiently while significantly reducing physical space and energy requirements."

Integrated instrument intelligence enhances uptime, while remote connectivity features facilitate regular maintenance and troubleshooting, ensuring uninterrupted workflow capacity. The instrument's small footprint – half the size of the Agilent 8890 GC – maximizes space utilization and operational redundancy. Additionally, heating and cool-down times are shorter, increasing lab throughput, and using up to 30% less power than other GCs, reduces energy costs and helps labs meet their sustainability goals.

"The 8850 GC speaks directly to labs' goals, as a small, dedicated single-channel GC with the power of instrument intelligence and the high-end performance of the 8890 GC," added Jim Gearing, associate vice president of Marketing, in the Gas Phase Separations Division at Agilent. "For ease of use, the 8850 GC uses the same touchscreen interface and connectivity as the 8890 GC, and method migration and development efforts are minimized due to familiar consumables and software, enabling a straightforward transition to the 8850 GC."

The introduction of the new 8850 GC is a powerful addition to Agilent's market-leading portfolio of GC instruments. Learn more by registering to join this live event Introducing the Next BIG Little Thing in GC. With its small footprint and user-friendly interface, this instrument combines reliability, dedicated high performance, and exceptional data quality, promising to transform lab operations.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Naomi Goumillout

Agilent Technologies

+1.978.314.1862

[email protected]

SOURCE Agilent Technologies