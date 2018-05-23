AgileOne Announces Supplier Excellence Award Winners

The theme of this year's event was ONE, in part, to celebrate AgileOne's recent rebranding. "AgileOne is committed to the value of being ONE with our clients; making their goals our own," said Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of the ActOne Group, "Each of these suppliers have worked smart and hard to deliver the solutions-focused service our clients have come to expect from AgileOne, and we are thrilled to honor their achievements."

The 2018 winners (based on 2017 performance) are:

Supplier of the Year/Soar — Millennium Software Inc.

Emerging Supplier of the Year — Enterprise Solutions Inc.

Spirit of Alliance — On-Board Services, Inc.

Diverse Supplier of the Year — Akraya

Platinum (Large Business) — HKA Enterprises

Platinum (Medium Business) — Spectraforce Technologies, Inc.

Platinum (Small Business) — Net2Source

Gold (Large Business) — TIE: The Judge Group, Inc. and Planet Forward, LLC

Gold (Medium Business) — TalentBurst

Gold (Small Business) — Integrated Resources, Inc.

Silver (Large Business) — Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Silver (Medium Business) — eTeam, Inc.

Silver (Small Business) — InSync Staffing

"Celebrating our 'best of the best' suppliers is just one of the many ways we strive to connect, build and foster strong supplier relationships," said Jaideep Majumdar, Associate Vice President, Global Strategic Sourcing (GSS). "From mentoring to connecting them with new clients, 'we are one' is more than a slogan, it is a guiding principle that inspires everything we do."

Award recipients are determined based on their overall performance, feedback from on-site teams and ease of engagement. A normalized and balanced score was created for every supplier to define actual rankings based on assurance of supply, quality and service. Click here to learn more about AgileOne's GSS program.

About AgileOne

Go beyond traditional workforce programs with a consultative partner able to manage your entire, end-to-end talent lifecycle. From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the resources to provide true total talent management. Minority/woman-owned, with operations in nearly 20 countries around the globe. One World. One Workforce. One provider: AgileOne.

Contact: MediaContact@agile1.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agileone-announces-supplier-excellence-award-winners-300649134.html

SOURCE AgileOne