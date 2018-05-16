AgilePoint NX Platform Frees Enterprises from Digital Transformation Hell with True Future-Proof Low-Code Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations no longer have to start from scratch to build, upgrade or enable digital transformation of old legacy code thanks to AgilePoint NX. AgilePoint NX is a low-code development platform that allows both developers and "citizen programmers" to easily implement and deploy cross-functional/cross-organizational business apps into digital processes across multiple environments and cloud platforms.

AgilePoint is the world's first truly future proof digital transformation platform. Its "build once and re-use many times" feature defines a new concept in application development.

AgilePoint is the world's first truly future proof digital transformation platform. Its "build once and re-use many times" feature defines a new concept in application development. As an organization's business needs evolve during its digital transformation journey, the same critical business applications can adaptively evolve at the same pace.

Apps created provide the same consistent engaging experience across more than 50 of the most popular platforms that are central to digital transformation, from collaboration to customer engagement, including Salesforce, Netsuite, SharePoint, Office 365, Dynamics CRM, Box, Dropbox, Google, Oracle, SAP, 3D PLM, WordPress, Slack, etc., without having to rebuild for each individual platform. This "build once and re-use many times" advancement frees enterprises from having to rebuild or refactor the same business app.

"AgilePoint NX allows us to create highly automated solutions to common and complex business problems without the need of a developer," says Kyle Kinder, Director of Business Operations for managed cloud provider SingleHop, an INAP company. "This allows us to rapidly create and automate business processes, flexibly integrate with cloud services of our choice, and to quickly adjust to changes to our processes. With AgilePoint NX, our development team is able to maintain focus on revenue-generating initiatives."

Justin Barr, Chief Technology Officer of Clear Process Solutions (CPS) had this to say, "AgilePoint NX has enabled CPS to create a domain-specific solution (ERPlinc) and cut our time to market in half versus planned traditional coding efforts. Due to the breadth and depth of the platform, CPS anticipates we will be able to increase customer acquisition by 50% and reduce customer cost by 60%. AgilePoint NX will keep us competitive now and in the future, while being able to adapt to our customers' never-ending technology changes."

True Future-Proofing

AgilePoint NX allows organizations to extend functionality via industry standard technologies, such as HTML5/JavaScript and/or Microsoft's .NET framework. This extensibility support is crucial to allow organizations to modernize their existing IT assets for strategic reuse in AgilePoint NX as future-proof low-code building blocks.

This unique capability of true future-proofing is crucial to deliver sustained digital transformation as it enables and extends the lifecycle of an app to align with the lifecycle of a business as it dynamically adopts and responds to emerging technologies. The ability to tie together functionality from a multitude of other platforms without the need to rebuild is what distinguishes AgilePoint from others in this field and makes its platform truly future-proof and portable.

"AgilePoint NX has the capability for true future-proofing an organization's move towards digital transformation. It facilitates a build-once, use-many times approach to app development. The build-once concept dramatically simplifies the development and maintenance of an organization's business app portfolio and makes scaling across any enterprise feasible," said Jesse Shiah, AgilePoint CEO.

Low-Code that's Truly Low Code

AgilePoint NX is the best value in the low-code platform market with robust, enterprise-class BPM capability. One app can be used for the entire enterprise eliminating the need to write new code. Users can build a single app dedicated to a particular purpose and embed it in any or all of their other systems. Users can configure each app multiple different ways to satisfy specific needs of groups or individuals, and all versions of an app can run in parallel. In October 2017, AgilePoint was recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for its AgilePoint NX solution.

AgilePoint has caught the attention of Forrester Research who praise it for its simplicity and pricing. Sample AgilePoint customers include Toyota, Hitachi Automotive Systems, L'Oréal, Seiko, Panasonic, Corning and Bridgestone. According to Forrester, the low-code development market will reach $15 billion by 2020. However, low-code development platforms that address digital transformation where AgilePoint excels is estimated to reach $493 billion by 2022.

AgilePoint NX Major Features & Benefits

Low-Code Application Platform with Digital Process Automation - Adapts to changing technical and business requirements and updates processes on-the-fly.

Build Apps with Little or No Code - Allows users to drag, drop, and configure as they assemble apps.

Dynamic Updating - As users create a model of their application, the code is changed or updated dynamically.

Scalable and Reliable - Activities from other applications and systems can be incorporated into the applications users are building.

Multi-Platform Compatible - Compatible with systems from other vendors such as Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite, and Oracle. Integrates with major Microsoft solutions such as SharePoint, Office 365, Dynamics 365, OneDrive, and Yammer.

AgilePoint NX runs in the cloud as a SaaS application. It can also be run in a private cloud or on an on-premises system. A free, 30-day trial of AgilePoint NX App Development Platform is available. For more details, visit www.agilepoint.com to sign up or contact sales@agilepoint.com.

