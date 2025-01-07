AgileSherpas Contributes to The State of Agile Marketing report by Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileSherpas, a premier consulting organization specializing in marketing agility, have collaborated with Forrester on their recent report, "The State Of Agile Marketing: Insights Informed by AgileSherpas' State of Agile Marketing Report 2024." The report helps marketers understand the state of Agile marketing and learn best practices for adopting Agile methodologies.

The data showed that the greatest challenge marketers experienced was too many last-minute requests (52%). Second (32%) was a lack of consistent ways of working across projects. Both demonstrate how poor processes and process management create significant challenges for marketing teams. Not enough are investing in operations, leading to poor processes and related challenges.

The original report shows how Agile ways of working tackle these operational challenges. Agile marketing teams use more consistent practices and processes, as well as standard project management tools. As a result, 83% of marketers report positive experiences with Agile, as they are able to prioritize the most important work, release that work more quickly, and demonstrate its impact.

"The world of marketing changes extremely fast, so the only way marketing teams can keep up is to build adaptive, iterative operations," AgileSherpas' CEO and Co-founder Andrea Fryrear said. "After seven years of running our State of Agile Marketing survey, we can clearly show how much more effective Agile marketing teams are compared to those who don't focus on operational excellence. It's exciting to have additional insight from our collaboration with Forrester this year."

Katie Linford, Forrester's Principal Analyst for Revenue Operations and the author of the report added "Operational excellence may not be the most glamorous goal, but achieving it accelerates everything marketing does."

