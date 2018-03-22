AgileThought Creates New Chief Strategy Officer Role and Promotes Clare DeBoef to Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileThought, a national provider of custom software solutions and development consulting to Fortune 1000 clients, announced today the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer will be assumed by co-owner Jeff Alagood, and that Clare DeBoef was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). These organizational changes, combined with other recent promotions, follow a steady pattern of growth as AgileThought increased its revenue by 60 percent in 2017 and continues to position itself for future growth.

Jeff Alagood, co-owner and former COO, will move into the role of Chief Strategy Officer where he will continue to guide the company and explore new and innovative concepts for partnering with clients to deliver value to their businesses. "I am looking forward to focusing on key strategies to help our clients take advantage of future opportunities. Innovating development concepts and processes that increase quality, scalability, and ultimately value for our clients is truly exciting for me." He continued, "I'm pleased to see Clare assume the COO role, where his thoughtful approach to cultivating relationships and his ability to build a scalable organization make him the perfect COO for AgileThought."

In his new role as COO, DeBoef will oversee human resources, recruiting, sales, account management, administration, finance, and IT. He was previously Senior Vice President of Client Services, where he led the engagement management and account management teams. "I'm as excited today to help our company, team members, and clients succeed as I was the day I joined over ten years ago." He added, "I'm proud of the solutions and guidance we have been able to provide for our clients, and the culture we have created for our team members."

David Romine, CEO, stated, "I couldn't be happier to have Jeff serve in this important strategic role for our business. He has immersed himself in the deepest of our client relationships and has already developed and piloted innovative new offerings that we're excited to take to market. He is perfectly suited to help drive our business to the next level in this new role." He added, "I'm very proud of Clare, and I continue to be impressed with his capabilities. He has excelled at overcoming the challenges faced by a growing technology business. His planning, insight, and organizational execution are exemplary and have led to truly innovative solutions and extraordinary experiences for our enterprise clients."

About AgileThought

AgileThought is a full-service software consulting firm with specializations in enterprise application development, digital and agile transformation and training, DevOps consulting and training, collaboration, SharePoint, data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, and user interface and experience design. Formed in 2004, the company has been noted as one of the country's Best Companies to Work For by Fortune magazine. It is currently listed on the Inc. 5000 list for the tenth consecutive year and was also listed as one of the Best Company Cultures by Entrepreneur magazine. It serves Fortune 1000 clients nationwide from offices in Tampa, Atlanta, and Orlando. For more information, visit agilethought.com or call 1-877-514-9180.

