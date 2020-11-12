AgileThought Establishes Global BFSI Vertical

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileThought — a leading provider of agile-first, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 clients — announced on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the global establishment of a Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical, incorporating the services from a prior acquisition of Anzen Digital. This vertical will serve North, Central, and South America and follows a steady pattern of growth for AgileThought after the recent appointment of several new executives to the global team.

"We are extremely thrilled to be launching this global BFSI vertical," said Federico Tagliani, COO and Managing Director for AgileThought Latin America. "It is exciting to see this continued progress as an organization and I am proud to work alongside a team that has such outstanding design and delivery of technology-driven business solutions." He added, "Our extended capabilities and establishment of this new vertical will not only serve the Americas but will accelerate AgileThought's leadership in digital banking and financial services, delivering greater value to our clients and fostering exciting career paths for all our employees."

Mariano Alcázar, CEO of Anzen Digital, an AgileThought company, extends his executive role as the BFSI Managing Director at AgileThought. "We are grateful to our clients and the team for the journey thus far. Initiating this vertical will provide us with an extended geographic footprint, a complementary digital competences portfolio, and a new fresh approach coming from advanced digital banks and Fintechs for further growth. I look forward to providing even stronger omnichannel models, advanced data, and AI solutions to our existing and new clients."

The company has positioned itself as a preferred strategic partner of the Americas BFSI sector. AgileThought's competencies in this new global vertical will lie at the intersection of technology, strategy, implementation, data, and enabling profitable growth. With a focus on digitally transforming current bank businesses, creating distinctive digital capabilities and innovation, these attributes allow for launching and developing new technology-enhanced businesses.

About AgileThought

From ideation and design to scaled delivery and support, AgileThought helps Fortune 1000 clients transform, build, and run their digital business. AgileThought leverages next-generation technologies to create competitive differentiation and exceptional customer experiences for their clients. With consultants and delivery centers across North and Latin America, AgileThought provides scaled agile-first delivery for a variety of industries with expanding expertise across all facets of digital transformation application development, advanced data analytics (AI, ML, & IoT), cloud services, UX design, DevOps, and automation. For more information, visit agilethought.com or call 1-877-514-9180.

